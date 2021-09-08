New book preserves church's meeting minutes

The meeting minutes of the now defunct Pigg River Primitive Baptist Church are now preserved in a newly-released book.
“Pigg River Primitive Baptist Church of the Callaway Community … Meeting Minutes 1796-1896” is written and edited by L. Lane Hash of Moneta.
The book is a collection of the electronically-scanned pages of the church’s meeting minutes.
While pursuing his interest in genealogy and his own family’s history, Hash, who has a number of family connections to the church, said he began to realize the value of the historical records that old churches like Pigg River held.
“Sadly, many of those records have been lost,” Hash said. “Some through fires and others were simply stored away and forgotten.”
Hash discovered that a childhood friend, who was the church’s former clerk, had the original minutes in her possession and he was allowed to electronically scan the old pages.
“That’s when the idea for a book began to take shape in my mind,” he said.
In addition to the scanned minutes, the book contains condensed notes of the highlights for each page.
“I call these condensed notes my ‘Reader’s Digest’ version of the more interesting items on each page,” Hash said. “Due to archaic phrases and ways of saying things, plus misspellings, grammatical errors and ink smudges, reading the minutes can be like trying to understand a foreign language at times. My side-by-side arrangement allows the reader the choice of reading the original record, the highlights, or both.”
Hash also included a short biographical summary for each known pastor who served the church throughout its life.
The church was founded in 1773, but records for the first 23 years were lost, Hash added.
The “labor of love,” as Hash refers to the book, took about two years to complete.
The first year was spent scanning the pages, which was a delicate procedure in itself.
“Due to the fragile condition of the oldest books, I did not want to press them down onto a flat-bed scanner and possibly damage them,” Hash said. “So, I cut white poster board and placed pieces around each page to allow me to make a picture, but minimize visual clutter in the background.”
Hash spent another year writing and assembling the book with the help of a layout person and a professional genealogist, who compiled the index of names.
Not only did Hash learn many interesting facts while completing the project, he was allowed to see into the lives of church members over 200 years ago.
“I was surprised by the extent of the church's involvement in members' daily lives and the level of control it had,” Hash said. “For example, if a member failed to attend church for a couple of consecutive monthly meetings, a committee would be appointed to visit that member and find out why he or she missed church. In some cases, the member was cited to come before the church to explain his or her absence. In other cases, members were expelled, particularly if they failed to come before the church as directed.”
Other examples involved what today’s society would view as matters to be resolved by the judicial system.
“For example, one dispute between two members that was brought before the church involved a gallon of cider,” said Hash.
Hash was also surprised to learn that, even though the church was completely male-dominated, there were a few examples of female members taking on leadership roles.
“In one case, a female member was appointed to the committee that went for a home visit, which involved another female member,” Hash said. “There was another case in which two female members transferred their membership to Pigg River from a sister church, and there was no mention of a husband or other male involvement.”
Hash said he was most surprised by what he learned about race relations in the church during that time.
“During my lifetime, the church was always considered a ‘white church,’” he said. “But, I learned that Black members continued joining the church for several years after the end of slavery and the Civil War. At the Saturday meeting in June 1871, five Black members were received by religious experienced and baptized. Based on the history we were taught in school, I had always assumed that formerly-enslaved people and free people of color broke away after the war ended and formed their own society, including churches. Apparently, that was not always the case – at least not at Pigg River. Church minutes indicate there were Black members until circa 1903.”
Hash also said the church did not use racial slurs when referring to its Black members. The titles “Brother” and “Sister” applied to all members, regardless of race.
Hash hopes the book will help others who may be searching for information on their ancestors.
“Sometimes, finding a small clue in an obscure record such as these old church minutes can lead to other discoveries of family history,” he said. “Hopefully, too, this book and its insights into life in the 19th Century Blue Ridge Mountains will give us a better appreciation for some of the hardships our ancestors faced and how their resilience led to a better life for us.”
Currently, the book is available on Amazon.com for $39.95 for the full-color version and $19.95 for the grayscale version.