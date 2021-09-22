New campus minister arrives at Ferrum

For her first chapel service, 15 students participated. Because many of the students on campus are spiritual but not engaged in organized religious, Robinson hopes to figure out how to engage them. "I want to create spaces where students can talk openly about how they feel about religion," she said. "I want this to be a responsive position, where I'm responding to what the students want."

Her goal is to make the program student-centric, meaning by the students and for the students. Ideas she has in mind include prayer walks in the woods, craft sessions, book discussions and movie nights.

"The more I thought about it, the more the job made sense for me," she said. "The part of my job I had been enjoying the most at Duke when I was teaching there was taking time with students after class to talk about the kind of feelings the course material was brining up in them. I then thought maybe ministry is the right path for me."

Robinson describes herself as a life-long Christian, having grown up in a Christian household.