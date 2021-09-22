New campus minister arrives at Ferrum

Ferrum College welcomed its new campus minister last month when Indiana native Laura Robinson arrived on campus.
“I’m looking forward to talking to students, getting their ideas, and implementing them to make Student Ministry a program that reaches Ferrum students where they are,” said Robinson.
“Laura is a young, dynamic, experienced and energetic pastor who will bring so much to our college community,” Dave Wiggins, the dean of student success and the person who chaired the search committee for Ferrum’s campus minister, said. “We are very fortunate.”
She said she has been studying Christian history for her entire professional life. Teaching at the college level has always been a dream of hers. As she made her way through graduate school, she kept an eye out for positions at colleges. The position at Ferrum particularly appealed to her because of it sought applicants who were teachers and ministers.
Robinson is currently teaching one religion class, Introduction to New Testament, per semester.
As for her ministerial role, she hopes to rebuild the Spiritual Life program on campus now that almost all students are on campus. "One thing I think people are really craving as we try to figure out what happens next with this pandemic is religious practice you can do in a community after so much isolation," she said. "I think it's important for students to be able to have those meaningful connections again."
For her first chapel service, 15 students participated. Because many of the students on campus are spiritual but not engaged in organized religious, Robinson hopes to figure out how to engage them. "I want to create spaces where students can talk openly about how they feel about religion," she said. "I want this to be a responsive position, where I'm responding to what the students want."
Her goal is to make the program student-centric, meaning by the students and for the students. Ideas she has in mind include prayer walks in the woods, craft sessions, book discussions and movie nights.
"The more I thought about it, the more the job made sense for me," she said. "The part of my job I had been enjoying the most at Duke when I was teaching there was taking time with students after class to talk about the kind of feelings the course material was brining up in them. I then thought maybe ministry is the right path for me."
Robinson describes herself as a life-long Christian, having grown up in a Christian household.
"My Sunday school teacher from the time I was a very little girl was my grandmother. Growing up in a rural Indiana setting, the centerpiece of everything we talked about was the Bible. As I got a little older and learned more about what the Bible was, I wanted to keep studying it. I was really fascinated by the Bible and wanted to learn a lot more about it."
Her passion for learning more about the Bible led Robinson to study it in college. Her undergraduate degree from Indiana University is in English and religious studies. Her interest in religion continued through graduate school. She obtained a master's degree in Biblical studies from Wheaton College.
Robinson comes to Ferrum from Duke University, where she started teaching in 2016. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in religious studies at the same institution.
"The way I relate to the Bible as a religious object has changed. I'm a devout Christian and anticipate being one for the rest of my life, but getting that scholarly understanding of the Bible has given me permission to find new ways to interact with God," she said. The new was she said she is able to interact with God in more expressive ways include prayer and worship.
She is currently living in Cave Spring.