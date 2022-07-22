New fire department begins to take shape on the lake

Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department’s new headquarters is beginning to take shape. After years of unexpected delays and setbacks, the project’s completion is finally in sight for many of the department’s volunteers.

“It’s hard to believe after waiting for so long,” said Chief Todd Ohlerich on the building nearing completion. The roof was just put in place earlier this month.

Planning for a headquarters began between members of the SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department as early as 2004, according to Ohlerich. It was that year that Appalachian Power donated a piece of property just off Oak Grove Drive in Moneta. The property is located next to the Smith Mountain Lake Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Since then, plans for the headquarters have gone through several iterations. Plans for a 5,000 square-foot building and a 2,5000 square-foot storage building in 2016 were reduced down significantly because of costs.

Neil Harrington, department president, said they were unwilling to go into debt borrowing millions to fund the project. Eventually the department decided to build what was planned as 2,500 square-foot storage building into the headquarters, scrapping plans for the other building.

A groundbreaking for the headquarters was held Jan. 14 of 2021. Harrington said construction was slow going at first, but the pace has picked up in recent months.

The department is using only what funds they have available to construct the headquarters. Harrington said they had a building fund of $385,000 when the project was started. So far, $158,000 has been spent with additional work expected to exhaust the rest of the funding later this year.

Work has been donated by several local companies to help keep costs down. Harrington said MH Masonry Associates in Lynchburg donated nearly $130,000 in labor for the headquarters.

By the end of the year, Harrington expects to have most everything in place at the headquarters. He admits that the building will still be missing some necessary components such as interior walls and an HVAC system.

“It may not be comfortable enough for meetings yet,” Harrington said.

While it may not allow for meetings, the department will be able to store equipment. Currently, much of their equipment is located in multiple storage units around the lake.

Harrington said he would like to see the building fully completed in the next few years, but admits that available funds may be tough to find. The department has a yearly budget of nearly $300,000 in operating expenses with that expected to increase this year due to higher gas prices.

The lake community provides 80% of the department’s funding with an additional 20% coming from the three counties surrounding the lake and other programs. Any fundraisers held by the department go directly into a separate fund for the headquarters or for the purchase of a new fireboat.

Ohlerich said the department’s fleet of fire boats are aging with the newest boats purchased more than a decade ago in 2009. A new boat is a growing need and that funding may take precedence if one of the fire boats breaks down and can’t be repaired.

For anyone interested in providing funding for the new headquarters, Harrington said information for donations is provided at the department’s website at smlmfr.com.