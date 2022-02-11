New florist comes to Westlake

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a new florist has opened in Westlake.

Antonina’s Floral Design is owned by new Smith Mountain Lake residents Antonina and Cornel Cretu. Antonina, the floral designer, spent more than 20 years employed by a shop in central New Jersey. Since 2015, she has also provided floral services for weddings and other events on her own.

“God’s directions” helped the couple discover the lake, Antonina said. As nature lovers, they were looking for a new home in the country and decided on the Blue Ridge Mountains. Cornel is a boater, fisherman and hunter, and the ample opportunities for those activities guided the couple to Smith Mountain Lake.

“The outdoors is very close to my heart. God’s creation is much more beautiful than man’s creation,” said Cornel, who spent a lot of time in the Carpathian Mountains growing up in Romania.

In July, the couple left New Jersey, purchased a home in Hardy and began renovations on it. They also began scoping out the general area for the best space to open Antonina’s Floral Design. As they weighed options at a busy shopping plaza in Vinton against the “peaceful” and neighborly atmosphere of Westlake Towne Center, the scales tipped easily in favor of Westlake. Their shop is located at 75 Westlake Road, Unit 109, beside Verizon Wireless.

“We want to be a part of our community,” Cornel said. “We were able to design this flower shop the way we wanted it to look, and make it part of our town. We wanted to be in our hometown, and the Lord directed us here. We’re excited to meet our neighbors and be a part of the local economy.”

Procrastinating lovebirds will be relieved to learn that Antonina’s will be stocked for Valentine’s Day with flowers, teddy bears and chocolates. “They can come and pick up a rose, arrangements will be waiting in the cooler, or they can be specific about what they want and I will create it for them,” Antonina said.

The same policy applies throughout the year. Customers can place orders in person, by phone or online, and the flowers can be picked up in the store by the customer or delivered to a home or event location for a fee.

Antonina said she enjoys talking with people to customize flower arrangements so her designs can match specific occasions and the personal style of each individual. For those in a hurry, loose cut flowers and pre-arranged bundles await in large coolers. For those who would like longer-term greenery, potted arrangements soak up the sun along the storefront’s large windows.

For large events such as weddings, Antonina sets a personal appointment with the bride or couple to begin the design process. They discuss the wedding’s theme, intended ambience and color scheme in order to make the floral decisions. “And, of course, I need to find out what kind of flower she likes!”