New school board members settle into positions

Chuckling, Dawn McCray, Boone District representative on the Franklin County School Board, said the first couple of months on the board have felt a little like “drinking from a fire hose.”

However, she and Snow Creek District representative Carletta Whiting seem to be settling in.

“It’s a lot to absorb,” Whiting said. “I’m doing a lot of reading, research.”

New to the board alongside Whiting and McCray is Kevin David, Member At Large representative, who declined a request for comment.

Certain things have kept McCray and Whiting grounded amid all the new information.

By day, McCray is the director of legal services and corporate compliance for an insurance company, so the division’s budgeting process has been fairly familiar territory where she’s comfortable asking lots of questions. It’s also, she feels, part of her duty on the board.

“I have to dig into the budget—that’s my job. I have to dig into oversight of curriculum—that’s also my job,” McCray said.

Whiting, meanwhile, said she has particularly enjoyed her visits to various elementary schools.

“It really does my heart proud to see how enthusiastic the children are at that age,” Whiting said. “They’re a blank canvas.”

That’s what Whiting hopes to be on the board—a blank canvas, ready to learn and develop her own opinions.

Whiting and McCray are relatively new to public service—school board member is the first publicly-elected office either has held—but the desire to serve is not new to either of them.

Whiting has called Franklin County home for several years, but before that she lived in Philadelphia. A single mother, Whiting was no stranger to advocating for her children, and later her grandchildren.

“It’s [being on the school board] is something I always used to think about when I lived in Philadelphia, but at that time I didn’t have the courage to actually go through with it, probably because I was a single parent and I didn’t know if working a full-time job, taking care of my children, if I was really going to be available to do the job.”

However, treatment following a 2013 cancer diagnosis left Whiting disabled and unable to work a regular nine-to-five job. On the school board, though, she can still give back to the community.

“It’s been pretty helpful for me to kind of get back out there in some capacity...and I really am thankful,” Whiting said.

Before joining the board, Whiting said she felt the school board was not listening to parents. Her personal philosophy is that, as a member of the board, she works for the division’s parents and students.

“I’m just trying to make sure that Franklin County children have a good future in education and obtain the excellent education that they deserve,” Whiting said.

Whiting said special education is particularly important to her.

“One of my nieces—she actually is getting help while she’s in school because she has certain learning disabilities,” Whiting said.

Whiting said she has found that, without support, children like her niece fall behind.

Meanwhile, McCray’s big passion is literacy, which she called the “underpinning” to success in education and in life. Without a solid foundation in literacy, she said, everything else is compromised.

McCray said her daughter—now a freshman at Ferrum College—struggled with dyslexia. Ultimately, McCray’s family spent thousands of dollars on private tutoring to close her daughter’s learning gap, and McCray spent the next decade researching literacy.

“I had promised myself that, with everything I had learned, I would circle back around and fight for kids in Franklin County if the needle hadn’t really moved,” McCray said. “...As my daughter was preparing for college, I thought, ‘I’m in the prime of my career, nobody knows I made this little promise to myself. ... Dawn, you’re crazy.’ And I kid you not, I got a phone call that afternoon from somebody I did not know who said, ‘I got your name from someone. I wanted to talk to you and see if you were still interested in running for school board.’”

