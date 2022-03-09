New SMLA president looks to engage with the community

New Smith Mountain Lake Association President Bill Butterfield is making a renewed push to engage with the lake community. The longtime organization recently sent out a mass mailing providing details on the some of the work it does to protect the lake.

The mailing was part of an effort to help the community better understand the SMLA and what it does. Butterfield readily admits he knew nothing about the organization when he moved to the lake full time in 2018.

It was his neighbor and SMLA member Randy Stow that first explained the organization to Butterfield. A short time later he joined the SMLA as a member and later joined its board in 2021.

“I decided it would be a good use of my time,” Butterfield said. He had an interest in volunteering and a background in chemistry and technology that he said was well suited on the board.

Butterfield took the role of president on Jan. 1 of this year, replacing John Rupnik who concluded his two-year term. He said the organization was looking for leadership and he decided to step up to fill the position.

Butterfield said one of his biggest efforts as the organization’s new president is to give the community a better understanding of what it does. He said membership to the organization has been dragging in recent years.

“We need to turn that around,” Butterfield said.

SMLA oversees a variety of programs with the goal of protecting the water quality and the safety of Smith Mountain Lake. Programs include water quality monitoring, tributary monitoring, buffer landscaping, septic system education, vessel pump out programs as well as monitoring of invasive species that could threaten the lake.

The Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council is also a part of the SMLA. The group works to increase safety on the lake and was instrumental in the creation of a statewide boater education law passed in 2006.

The SMLA’s water quality monitoring program has been ongoing for more than 35 years as part of a partnership with Ferrum College. The program enlists more than 60 lake volunteers to monitor 84 sites around the lake to collect data that measures the overall quality of the lake each summer.

Butterfield said these programs not only protect the lake, but also protect the community and its investment in the lake. Anything that could harm the lake could impact tourism, drive away business and potentially reduce property values.

The recent mailing is a way for the SMLA to explain what it is. Butterfield said he does not want to ask for new members to sign up without first knowing what the SMLA does. The annual membership fee for the SMLA starts at $50 per family. Business memberships start at $75.

Butterfield said now is a good time for a mailing by the organization as the lake has seen an influx of new residents in recent years. He said there are likely a lot of new people in the community that have no idea about SMLA or what it does—similar to him when he moved to the area. “I don’t think I’m unique,” he said.

More information on the SMLA can be found at www.smlassociation.org/.

