New virtual learning platform gets mixed reviews from parents

“Google Classroom has limitations and we have to think about our consumers — our parents and students — and what makes the best sense for them,” Rogers said.

For parents with multiple children, Canvas allows viewing of all assignments for each child on one app versus having to link in to various different apps for each of the other platforms, she added.

Students with limited or no access to the internet also benefit from using Canvas as the platform contains an accessibility feature, which allows a student to transfer their lessons onto an e-reader while at school, work on a Google document offline at home and then upload his work when he returns to school.

“That was definitely something we wanted to consider for our students who did not have accessibility,” Rogers said. “It also provides accessibility for students with disabilities, like reading aloud, color coding and lots of other good features that our students need.”

Tabitha Collison of Wirtz expressed frustration with the new platform.

“There is a major learning curve with this platform for teachers, students and parents,” Collison said.

Collison has three children in Franklin County schools, and they are all using the Canvas platform.