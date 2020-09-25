New virtual learning platform gets mixed reviews from parents

School has been back in session for three weeks in Franklin County and teachers, parents and students have been working together to learn how to navigate Canvas, the learning management system chosen by Franklin County Public Schools’ learning management committee.
As some of the bumps and kinks are being worked out during this first phase of hybrid learning, some parents have taken to social media to share their frustration over Canvas and to seek help from other parents.
“I have multiple children and help others complete their work daily,” said Elizabeth Robbins of Westlake. “My biggest issue is with my first grader. It’s hard enough to get her attention to do anything on regular days, like brushing her teeth, making her bed and cleaning her room. Now, add in all this school work and it has become a daily struggle. She has hours of school work to complete that she can’t complete on her own, so I have to physically sit down with her to do it.”
Robbins said her child had a total of 11 worksheets, six videos, a timeline to create, artwork and exercises in the computer lab that were all due for one day.
“That was just one day’s work for one child. I’m so fortunate to be able to stay home and help my kids and others, but let me tell you ... it’s a huge struggle. I feel for those who go to work all day and have to come home and do all these things. I’m extremely hands-on with my kids and will help them with anything, but this has even me struggling.”
Superintendent Dr. Mark Church said the learning platform is new and will take time to adjust.
“Our teachers are starting to learn and get better at it,” Church said. “It is a very big shift to go from the old stand and deliver teaching style to an online platform.”
He added some naturally “pick it up better than others.”
For parents, he said, there is help available. Some schools and churches are offering help on Wednesdays — the 100% virtual day for students — and the district has sent out a link to a website Canvas put out to help parents with learning to navigate the platform. Church added there are YouTube videos and phone apps available as well.
After the abrupt closing of schools in March, parents were presented with a myriad of different platforms on which to work with their children. Some of those platforms included Google Classroom, Remind and Class Dojo. Many parents with multiple children attending different schools reportedly found themselves confused by the array of apps being used to keep up with assignments, announcements and virtual classroom meets.
During a June presentation to school board members, Assistant Superintendent Sue Rogers explained that one of the reasons for leaning toward Canvas was that it syncs with the student information and reporting systems so that all that information would not have to be re-entered.
“Google Classroom has limitations and we have to think about our consumers — our parents and students — and what makes the best sense for them,” Rogers said.
For parents with multiple children, Canvas allows viewing of all assignments for each child on one app versus having to link in to various different apps for each of the other platforms, she added.
Students with limited or no access to the internet also benefit from using Canvas as the platform contains an accessibility feature, which allows a student to transfer their lessons onto an e-reader while at school, work on a Google document offline at home and then upload his work when he returns to school.
“That was definitely something we wanted to consider for our students who did not have accessibility,” Rogers said. “It also provides accessibility for students with disabilities, like reading aloud, color coding and lots of other good features that our students need.”
Tabitha Collison of Wirtz expressed frustration with the new platform.
“There is a major learning curve with this platform for teachers, students and parents,” Collison said.
Collison has three children in Franklin County schools, and they are all using the Canvas platform.
“We have been using the platform for a couple of weeks now and navigation is still a huge challenge and we have found ourselves working in circles,” she said. “There doesn’t seem to be a county standard of how the pages are set up or how the work flows from one daily assignment to another class assignment. Something else we would love to see or find is a clear list of completed work once the assignments are done.”
Over the summer, teachers were presented with accelerated training in the Canvas platform and curriculum teams generated plans for communication, training, engagement and assessment.
Krista Harvey is a Franklin County grandparent helping her grandchild with virtual learning through Canvas.
Harvey said she has a college degree in health care, but not in teaching.
“At first, things were confusing and frustrating but, I must admit, with our teacher and our principal there to answer questions and to help work out the bumps, our experience has been awesome over all,” Harvey said. “We have had things that didn’t work at first, and our teacher has always been on top of them, devoting much time to fix the problems or find other applications. I think Canvas is a great platform and the way of the future, and with change comes growing pains and unhappy people. We happen to have great teachers that were trained and a great support with our principal.”
Most parents feel teachers have been a great support during the transition to hybrid learning.
“You can tell the teachers have put an unimaginable amount of effort into learning and planning,” Collison added. “I am told that there are wonderful benefits to the Canvas platform in regards to teachers sharing and planning lesson plans. Also, Canvas offers offline lesson opportunities. These are all positive things I’ve learned about Canvas. I think with patience and some kindness, we will all get through this together.”
However, some parents are so frustrated they have said they are considering pulling their students from the school division altogether and begin homeschooling them.
Naomi Lupacchino, of Henry, has two children at Henry Elementary in first and third grades. She said she is frustrated with 45 minutes being broken into five-minute increments and feels the system is difficult to navigate.
“The Amazing race videos — all 45 minutes and broken up into five-minute increments — was so boring to watch,” Lupacchinio said. “It’s sad seeing teachers make videos like a generic YouTube star.”
Internet connectivity in some areas has been adding to the problem, too.
“In this video I sent was the wheel of death. I stayed online for 30 minutes watching this, so the teacher could read a five-minute book,” she said, adding she is concerned about her children having so much screen time.
She said she was trying to give the schools a couple weeks to get the kinks worked out before she made a decision but said she “may have to suck up the cost of buying a curriculum” and teach her kids at home.
Another Henry parent, Tiffany Herman, said she, too, has had frustrations with internet connectivity and said while students were all home at the end of last school year, the option was available to pull up to the school building to utilize their internet but since in-school learning has resumed, she was told that was not an option.
Church said parents are welcome to pull into the parking lots at the schools even during school hours, but they will not be permitted inside the building for security reasons.
“We know we have families who don’t have any internet,” Church said. “The cell towers aren’t everywhere either. The county is trying to expand its broadband reach.”
He added many businesses have wireless internet as well.
Herman said teachers have been helpful, but some of the issues are beyond their control. “I feel awful the teachers are trying so hard but they can’t fix the internet,” she said. “And the computers are pixelated, and (students) can’t always see what the the teacher is doing. We are very seriously considering home school.”
She said the equipment is problematic, too, with Chromebooks that freeze and she has to restart them “a lot.”
“Honestly, it’s been a nightmare,” Herman said.
Church said Canvas and online learning is going to be here for a while and may be here to stay.
“It’s not going away,” he said. “We are trying to work with our teachers to lighten the workload and we ask for patience and understanding from everyone. Like anything new, there is typically a bumpy start then we hope it eases up for students, parents and faculty. Our teachers are outstanding. They are perfectionists and they want the best for our students but that comes at a price.”
