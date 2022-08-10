Moneta’s Timothy Nezbeth was recognized last month by Landstar Systems, Inc. as a One Million Mile Safe Driver during an award ceremony at the 2022 Landstar BCO All-Star Celebration in Jacksonville, Florida. Nezbeth is one of 112 owner-operators who make up the 2021 Class of Landstar One Million Mile Safe Drivers, meaning he has driven more than one million consecutive miles with Landstar without a preventable accident. “Timothy Nezbeth is among the safest and skilled owner-operators in the industry. Moneta should be proud of him and this outstanding accomplishment,” Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni said. Gattoni, left, presented the Million Mile Safe Driver Award to Nezbeth, who was joined on stage by his daughter, Lindsay Nezbeth.
Nezbeth honored by Landstar Systems
