No high levels of bacteria found in recent round of testing

Smith Mountain Lake has once again been given a clean bill of health following the most recent round of water quality testing. The results show a return to a positive trend after testing late last month showed high levels of E.coli bacteria in five locations around the lake.

The Smith Mountain Lake Association tests water quality in multiple locations around the lake every two weeks during the summer. The high levels of bacteria were found in five locations around the lake in the program’s first round of testing for the year on May 24.

Tom Hardy, director of the SMLA’s water quality monitoring program, attributed the high levels of bacteria found to the periods of heavy rains just before testing was done. He said runoff from agricultural and residential properties can contribute to higher levels of bacteria for short periods in the lake. He said the bacterial concentrations typically dissipate after three days following a heavy rain.

To lessen the impact to the lake during the next heavy rainfall, Hardy encourages residents to refrain from feeding wildlife such as geese, ducks or other animals that can congregate and often leave waste that can run into the lake. Buffer landscaping is also encouraged to slow runoff into the lake and filter some of the harmful pollutants from entering the lake. Hardy also asks residents to minimize the use of chemical on lawns that can make their way into the lake.

Septic systems should also be regularly maintenanced and periodically pumped out to prevent leaks into the lake. Boats should also regularly be pumped out which can be done by using the lake’s pump out program sponsored by SMLA and the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission.