The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved a new no-wake zone in a long-debated section of Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday. The decision marks the end of a more than two year fight between lakefront property owners and boaters that frequent the area for watersports.

The vote comes after members of TLAC met with senior staff from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources last month concerning the section of Merriman Run. The meeting was called to get a better understanding between the two groups on how to improve safety in the area.

Lakefront property owners along the section of Merriman Run have pushed for more regulation along the cove to lessen the wakes from boaters who enjoy participating in towed watersports in the area. The biggest concern being wakesurfers visiting the area creating large wakes that were said to damage docks as well as shoreline.

The property owners formed the group CPT Buoys LLC in 2021, requesting a no-wakesurfing zone be placed along the entrance of the cove. Dawn Saunders, a lakefront homeowner representing CPT Buoys LLC, stated at multiple TLAC meetings since 2021 that the wakes had caused significant damage to her dock.

A request for a no-wakesurfing zone for the section of the lake was approved by TLAC in 2022, but denied by DWR later that year. DWR stated in a news release following the decision that a no-wake zone would be more appropriate.

CPT Buoys LLC applied for a no-wake zone zone earlier this year, following DWR’s recommendation. That application was denied by TLAC’s navigation committee in June. The committee stated the proposed zone didn’t meet their guidelines requiring zones to be located in public spaces such as marinas or boat launches.

When TLAC took up the application later that month, board members agreed to postpone a vote in order to get more clarification from DWR on their previous no-wake zone decision which led to the July meeting between the two groups.

“DWR emphasized heavily that safety is their priority,” TLAC Chairman Lorie Smith said of the meeting.

DWR stated in the meeting that the area of Merriman Run was currently unsafe, Smith said. They saw a no-wake zone as the best way to improve safety.

Smith later said she was in support of the application from CPT Buoys LLC following the meeting with DWR. Edgar Tuck, a TLAC board member who also attended the meeting, gave his support for the application as well.

“For me personally, this is not too unlike when VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) comes to us with specific things that need to happen to improve safety on a road,” Tuck said.

While there was vocal support for the no-wake application, there was also some concern that approval could set precedent for future lake communities to apply. Smith said TLAC would still follow recommendations from the navigation committee in future applications.

The navigation committee criteria for no-wake zone applications states there purpose is to “protect the public places where the general public launches or docks boats and as additional protection to some public swim areas.” Due to the guidelines, nearly all no-wake zones on the lake are located at public marinas.

The recently approved no-wake zone at Merriman Run is not located in the vicinity of any public places.

“We are not opening a can of worms for no-wake applications to come in great numbers for coves around the lake,” Smith said. “This is absolutely an exception to TLAC policy based on safety concerns by both the TLAC board and DWR.”

TLAC board member David Wells questioned what criteria would be necessary for another no-wake zone in a cove with no public places. Tuck said a recommendation from DWR to improve safety would likely be needed.

Tuck then moved to approve the application. It was unanimously approved by all board members.

TLAC’s recommendation will now go to DWR for a final vote. Approval is likely given that DWR has previously recommended the no-wake zone for the area.