No-wake zones to be enforced at upcoming fireworks shows

The SML Water Safety Council has once again issued its annual reminder that boaters who head out to watch over-water fireworks shows should remember to observe the temporary no-wake zones in effect for fireworks viewing areas.

Parkway Marina’s long-popular display will begin at dark on Saturday, July 2 while the newer show, compliments of Mitchell’s Point Marina in Craddock Creek, will light up the skies the following night on July 3.

“Calmly and courteously is how we’ve been doing fireworks at SML for well over a decade,” said Water Safety Council member Jerry Hale, who conceived of the plan for entering and leaving the viewing areas at idle speed back in 2005. “We’ve had very few violators in the years since, and everyone who attends feels safer and enjoys their outing more as a result.”

Sgt. James Slaughter with the Department of Wildlife Resources, also a WSC member, echoes Hale’s call for courtesy but wants to remind boaters they will be present at each fireworks events. “We’ll be patrolling those evenings looking out for various violations, including reckless boat operation,” Slaughter said. “Our agency wants to stress that it is unlawful to operate a vessel in a manner that could endanger life, limb, or the property of any person. Reckless boat operation is punishable with a maximum fine of $2,500 and a year in jail.

The temporary No-Wake Zone for the evening of July 2 encompasses the large bay below channel marker R8 and Goat Island, south of Bernard’s Landing; the Blackwater River below channel marker B2; and Craddock Creek below channel marker C4, as marked on free lake maps available in red Laker Magazine racks throughout the SML retail area.

For July 3, it spans the mouth of Craddock Creek from channel marker C4 out toward channel marker C1.

Boats from SML Marine Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Sea Tow, Bedford and Franklin County Sheriffs’ offices, as well as several from SML Sail and Power Squadron and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be on scene with flashing lights to help remind boaters of the no-wake areas.

“We’re hoping for an accident-free Independence Day celebration again this year, and for that we need everyone on the water those nights to operate with safety and courtesy in mind. That includes observing the No-Wake protocols,” said Pat Massa, chair of the Water Safety Council.

Skippers are also reminded to check running lights for proper operation, ask everyone on board to wear a life jacket—especially after dark—and to check the weather forecast before departing their dock or ramp. Take along a fully-charged cell phone in case of need to contact Sea Tow—Smith Mountain Lake at 540-719-5555, Bedford County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 540-586-7827 or dial 911 to report an emergency.