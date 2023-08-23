The Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Karl Martin Water Safety Award.

The council annually recognizes an individual, business or organization for their outstanding contributions in advancing safety on the waters of Smith Mountain Lake. Submissions should include how the nominated individual, business or organization contributed to water safety at the lake, as well as the time frame of the contribution.

Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 30. Anyone submitting nominations should include a name with contact information.

The winner will be announced at the annual SMLA town hall meeting. Martin was a longtime and highly honored conservation police officer with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Nominations can be mailed to SML Water Safety Council, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 211, Moneta, VA 24121 or emailed to pmassa@ycp.edu (with 2023 Water Safety Award in the subject line).