Nonprofits prepare for second annual SML Gives set for March 15

Community fundraiser SML Gives is returning once again after a successful campaign last year. Participating nonprofits gathered at The Barn at SML in Westlake for a kickoff event Friday.

SML Gives raised $86,000 for its first ever day-of-giving campaign last year. It was organized by nonprofit SML Good Neighbors and modeled after Roanoke Valley Gives Day, a similar campaign created by the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.

When the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia announced it would not be holding its Roanoke Valley Gives Day last year, board members at SML Good Neighbors worked to create a similar day centered on lake area nonprofits. SML Good Neighbors joined 12 area nonprofits for the first SML Gives campaign last year.

SML Good Neighbors Executive Director Lisa Lietz welcomed this year’s 21 participating area nonprofits based in Franklin and Bedford counties for the kickoff on Friday. She set a goal of $100,000 for this year’s SML Gives set for March 15.

“I think we can reach that this year,” Lietz said.

Participating nonprofits were given instructions during Friday’s event on how to reach out to the public for donations for the 24 hours of giving on March 15. Donations can be given by visiting visiting smlgives.org to make a donation to any of the 21 nonprofits for 24 hours starting at 12 a.m. March 15.

This year’s campaign will allow 501©4 nonprofits in addition to 501©3.

“We changed it this year so our fire and rescue departments could participate as well,” Lietz said. Stewartsville Rescue Squad in Bedford County is the lone fire or rescue department participating this year.

Most participating nonprofits had pragmatic goals of around $5,000 in donations for this year’s campaign. Some nonprofits such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia only had a goal of getting the word out on what they do by participating in the campaign.

“We are really focused on raising awareness,” said Emily Pinkerton, director of development for the nonprofit.

Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument, a new nonprofit participating in the campaign this year, has a goal of $2,000. Kaye Hancock, treasurer for the nonprofit, said that would be enough to provide scholarships to two graduating Franklin County High School seniors this summer.

While Hancock admitted that the goal was modest, she said they were hopeful they would be able to get additional donations about that. Those additional donations would go to supporting functions at the park.

All nonprofits participating in this year’s SML Gives include Affordable Condo Association, Bedford Humane Society, Bedford Ride, Boys & Girls Clubs Of Southwest Virginia, Children’s Assistive Technology Service, Food For Kids Weekend Pack-a-Sack Program, Franklin County Humane Society, Friends of Booker T Washington National Monument, Helping Hands of Franklin County, Lake Christian Ministries, New Life Center for Thoroughbreds, ONE Forest School, Reel Connections for Kids, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia, SML Good Neighbors, Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center, Stewartsville Rescue Squad, The Agape Center, Virginia Children’s Theatre, Ferrum College Theatre Arts Department and the Franklin County Family YMCA.

More information on the day can be found at smlgives.org.