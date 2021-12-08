Norton Outdoor Adventures gets Virginia Wildlife Grant

In October, Ferrum College's Norton Outdoor Adventures was the first college- or university-based outdoor recreation program in Virginia to be awarded a $3,000 Virginia Wildlife Grant from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The grant, which was started in 2014 as a partnership between the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia, has traditionally been given to organizations or agencies that provide programming to students who are high school age or younger. Its mission is to be a funding resource for schools, nonprofit organizations and government agencies with an emphasis on connecting youth and diverse populations to the outdoors.

Aaron Conover, the director of Norton Outdoor Adventures, was contacted by officials from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. They informed Conover that they had come across information on the fly fishing courses being offered and were branching out to higher education institutions.

The college said that its Hunters and Anglers Group will specifically benefit from the additional funding. The group is designed to bring students from different backgrounds who are interested in being outdoors together.

"We are honored and excited to be awarded this grant," Conover said. "It will be a great help in launching the Ferrum College Hunters and Anglers group which focuses on introducing students to these life long outdoor pursuits, providing leadership opportunities and promoting conversation of the resources we use."

