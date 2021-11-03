November library events

Rocky Mount Library

Listen & Do will be on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 12-1 p.m. The activity is for adults and includes listening to on-trend podcasts, socializing and doing a self-directed craft.

“Strong Men & Women in Virginia History-2021” is a traveling exhibition by the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy that honors African Americans for their contributions to Virginia. It will be on display at the Franklin County Public Library-Rocky Mount Until Nov. 6.

Medicare 101 will be on Nov. 9 from 10-11 a.m. It is a no-pitch information session with Harmon and Proutey Financial Group.

Let’s Talk Genealogy will be on Nov. 16 from 6-7 p.m. Doris Eames of the Franklin County Historical Society and Daughters of the American Revolution will give a talk on family history research techniques and DAR membership.

Weave It! will be on Nov. 18 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Families are invited to learn how to weave a mini-rug sample during the drop in event.

Teen Advisory Meetings will be on Nov. 9 and 23 from 5-6 p.m. Teenagers ages 12-17 will come together to share ideas for library programs and services.