November library events

Rocky Mount Library
Listen & Do will be on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 12-1 p.m. The activity is for adults and includes listening to on-trend podcasts, socializing and doing a self-directed craft.
“Strong Men & Women in Virginia History-2021” is a traveling exhibition by the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy that honors African Americans for their contributions to Virginia. It will be on display at the Franklin County Public Library-Rocky Mount Until Nov. 6.
Medicare 101 will be on Nov. 9 from 10-11 a.m. It is a no-pitch information session with Harmon and Proutey Financial Group.
Let’s Talk Genealogy will be on Nov. 16 from 6-7 p.m. Doris Eames of the Franklin County Historical Society and Daughters of the American Revolution will give a talk on family history research techniques and DAR membership.
Weave It! will be on Nov. 18 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Families are invited to learn how to weave a mini-rug sample during the drop in event.
Teen Advisory Meetings will be on Nov. 9 and 23 from 5-6 p.m. Teenagers ages 12-17 will come together to share ideas for library programs and services.
Book sales will be held on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The sale will feature a silent auction of books published between 1848 and 1900 along with gently used books. Bidding on the silent auction will close on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.
Mahjong classes will be every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Games with instruction will be every Tuesday from 1-4:30 p.m. All levels are welcome.
Genealogy Friends will be the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. Research tips and tricks will be shared during the meeting.
Toddler Time for ages 0-5 will be on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Story Time for ages 0-5 will be on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Westlake Library Branch
Listen & Do will be on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 3-4 p.m. The activity is for adults and includes listening to on-trend podcasts, socializing and doing a self-directed craft.
Medicare 101 will be on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. It is a no-pitch information session with Harmon and Proutey Financial Group.
Make a Family Recipe Book is on Nov. 16 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Children ages 4-12 will make and decorate a recipe book to take home. Participants should bring their own recipes to include. All other materials will be provided. Register by Nov. 12 by calling 483-3098.
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be on Nov. 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To donate blood, make an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Story time for ages 0-5 will be on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
The library is seeking artisans and crafters. Both are invited to submit vendor applications for the Holiday Artisan Market that the Westlake Branch will be hosting on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The market will feature handcrafted wares. Applications are due Nov. 12 and can be found at tinyurl.com/nhddnj6h
Food For Fines will run from Nov. 15-24. Those with outstanding fines with the Franklin County Public Library are invited to donate a non-perishable food item to reduce their fines. Each item is equal to 50 cents off a fine payment. Donations will go to local food pantries.