Office of Aging conducting Soup For Seniors Food Drive

The Franklin County Office of Aging is gearing up for its 6th annual Soup For Seniors Food Drive.

Between Feb. 1 and 4, it will be collecting nutritious soups, crackers, canned meats and peanut butter at the Essig Recreation Center at 295 Technology Drive in Rocky Mount. Donations can be made between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All of the items collected will be placed in reusable cloth bags and distributed to the homes of qualified seniors by the third week of February.

Last year, the office collected over 7.500 canned good items and distributed them them in over 300 bags to local seniors in need.

"Winter is approaching and this time of year is always difficult for our older homebound neighbors. Help us stock their pantry so they don't have to choose between food and heat," Flo Brown, an aging services specialist with the office, said. "The more we collect, the more we can help."