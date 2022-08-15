Pageant winners announced

The Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair 2022 Pageant was held Saturday. Eleven winners were crowned to represent the Franklin County Agricultural Fair. Thirty-six contestants competed in a variety of divisions and categories. The Miss division winner will continue on to compete in the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Jan. 13-16, 2023.
The winners are as follows:
Beautiful Baby 0-12 month: Chloe Dillon
Beautiful Baby 13-23 month: Amelia Baker
Wee Baby: Avery Mogan
Outgoing Personality: Paisley Williamson
Little Miss: Adalynn Rowles
Young Miss: Cheyenne Owen
Preteen Miss: Camryn Perkins
Spirit Of: Aliviah Fulcher
Junior Miss: Aimslee Haigler
Ms.: JoAnna Wilson
Miss: MaKayla Sprouse
-Submitted by Danielle Utt