Pageant winners announced

The Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair 2022 Pageant was held Saturday.

 Molly Hunter, The Franklin News-Post

The Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair 2022 Pageant was held Saturday. Eleven winners were crowned to represent the Franklin County Agricultural Fair. Thirty-six contestants competed in a variety of divisions and categories. The Miss division winner will continue on to compete in the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Jan. 13-16, 2023.

The winners are as follows:

Beautiful Baby 0-12 month: Chloe Dillon

Beautiful Baby 13-23 month: Amelia Baker

Wee Baby: Avery Mogan

Outgoing Personality: Paisley Williamson

Little Miss: Adalynn Rowles

Young Miss: Cheyenne Owen

Preteen Miss: Camryn Perkins

Spirit Of: Aliviah Fulcher

Junior Miss: Aimslee Haigler

Ms.: JoAnna Wilson

Miss: MaKayla Sprouse

-Submitted by Danielle Utt

