Parents polled about sending students to back to class full time

A survey has been emailed to parents to gauge whether they are ready to send their public school children back to the classroom full time.
“Franklin County Public Schools are considering bringing students back in-person instruction for four to five days a week,” Superintendent Mark Church wrote in an email to parents on Wednesday. “This would greatly impact the number of students in the classroom and the number of students on the buses.”
In separate questions, the survey polls parents of students at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.
“If you have children at the [elementary, middle school, high school] level, would you be willing to send your child to school in-person four to five days a week provided that social-distancing of approximately three foot would be maintained given that current mitigation strategies are implemented including face coverings worn at all times?”
The multiple choice answers included “Yes,” “No, continue with AA/BB schedule” and “No, continue with 100% virtual instruction.”
A follow-up question asks: “Due to space limitation on buses, would you be willing to commit to transporting your [elementary, middle, high] school-aged child(ren) to and from school for the remainder of the year?”
The answer choices included “Yes” and “No, I rely on bus transportation.”
The survey was for informational purposes only, Church wrote in the email. “We are using this survey to gather information and it should not be considered as a formal selection or choice.”
Only one survey should be completed per family, Church said, and the deadline for completion is Sunday, Oct. 18.
At its regular meeting Oct. 12, the school board voted unanimously to direct school administration to assemble a plan that outlines what bringing students back to school full time would entail.
“Everyone is struggling. Everyone is getting tired,” said Snow Creek District Representative G.B. Washburn during Monday night’s regular school board meeting.
The board directed the school staff to present this plan at a special meeting to be held 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Staff writer Mike Allen contributed to this story.
