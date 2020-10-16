Parents polled about sending students to back to class full time

A survey has been emailed to parents to gauge whether they are ready to send their public school children back to the classroom full time.

“Franklin County Public Schools are considering bringing students back in-person instruction for four to five days a week,” Superintendent Mark Church wrote in an email to parents on Wednesday. “This would greatly impact the number of students in the classroom and the number of students on the buses.”

In separate questions, the survey polls parents of students at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.

“If you have children at the [elementary, middle school, high school] level, would you be willing to send your child to school in-person four to five days a week provided that social-distancing of approximately three foot would be maintained given that current mitigation strategies are implemented including face coverings worn at all times?”

The multiple choice answers included “Yes,” “No, continue with AA/BB schedule” and “No, continue with 100% virtual instruction.”

A follow-up question asks: “Due to space limitation on buses, would you be willing to commit to transporting your [elementary, middle, high] school-aged child(ren) to and from school for the remainder of the year?”