Park friends group provides scholarships to two local seniors

Each year the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument award two scholarships for $1,000 each to graduating seniors at Franklin County High School. Students complete an entry package that includes a 200-word essay on the importance of education and character to Booker T. Washington throughout his life.

Sage Campbell of Penhook will be attending the University of Virginia at Wise, to study nursing. She has taken advanced science and math classes in high school, and has attended dual enrollment classes at Ferrum College and Virginia Western Community College. She also played sports, worked part time and volunteers at various organizations in the area. Her references praised her positive cheerful attitude and her hard working and flexible attitude, especially in these years of virtual and part time in school classes. She was a member of the National Honor Society and her church youth group.

Brianna Moore of Rocky Mount will be attending Virginia State University. As a member of the NAACP, Blue Ridge Association for Sickle Cell Anemia and other volunteer organizations, she has been working in the community to improve lives and advocate for needed policy changes. She will be studying computer science or mass communications to continue this advocacy work. Her teacher recommendations noted her hard work, problem solving and teamwork abilities, and how she could balance school and part time work along with sports and volunteer activities.

The mission of the Friends of Booker T. Washington is to support the preservation of the Booker T. Washington National Monument through volunteerism, financial support, advocacy and increased community involvement and to promote public awareness and appreciation of the legacy of Booker T. Washington.

