Booker T. Washington National Monument, established in 1956, preserves the birthplace of the enslaved child who after emancipation grew to become an influential Black educator who helped found the Tuskegee Institute.

For more than half of its 67 years in existence, senior park ranger Tim Sims has mowed the lawns, worked the gardens, fed the animals and educated countless children and adults about the park’s rich history and legacy. That comes to an end later this month when he will leave the park for the last time and head into retirement.

“I’ve been fortunate to have accomplished career and life goals and I am ready to do other things,” Sims said of his retirement after 34 years at the park.

Sims’ career at Booker T. Washington National Monument started not too long after his graduation from Ferrum College in 1988 with a degree in environmental science. He worked a short stint with a landscaping company in Martinsville, but said he felt unfulfilled in the job.

During a visit to an employment office in Martinsville Sims saw posting for a seasonal maintenance laborer at Booker T. Washington National Monument and decided to apply. That part time job at the young age of 24 would eventually turn into a lifelong career.

Sims’ job with maintenance expanded to include working on the park’s historic tobacco barn and practicing historic farming. He got the opportunity to speak with some of the park’s visitors, something he grew to enjoy.

“I guess I had a natural knack for talking to people,” Sims said.

In 1991, Sims was given a full-time position as a maintenance worker at the park. A few years later, that talent for speaking with visitors led to his job classification changing to interpretative park ranger. A little over a decade later he would take the role of chief park ranger in charge of interpretation and resource management.

“All the while I was still doing the farm work,” Sims said.

In addition to working in the park’s gardens, Sims was the primary caretaker for its animals for much of his time. While the number of animals has diminished over the years, at one time they had an active animal husbandry program where he oversaw the birth of baby chicks, lambs, calves, piglets and even foals.

Farm work has come natural to Sims. He grew up in Culpeper, and spent time with his grandparents at their nearby farm. The area is soaked in Civil War history as the site of several battles. That history also became a major interest for Sims growing up.

The Civil War looms large at Booker T. Washington National Monument. The war freed Washington from slavery and allowed him the opportunity to become a successful leader and educator.

Sims admits his public school education didn’t touch on the subject of Booker T. Washington much. He knew little of him before arriving at the park. Since then he has been inspired by the man and his ability to rise up from slavery to hold such a high position in America.

During his 34 years at the park, Sims has seen substantial growth to honor and help tell Washington’s story. The National Park Service added rooms to the visitors center in the early to mid-2000s. The surrounding community has also grown in proportion with the popularity of nearby Smith Mountain Lake.

Sims plans to continue watching the park grow even after retirement. He will remain just a short drive away at his home in the Callaway community of Franklin County with his wife, Robyn.

Brittany Lane has only known Sims as a coworker for a little over five years as a park ranger, but worked with him as a student for several years before that. She is thankful for how he gave her space to be creative while working on projects for the park.

“He’s just a great person,” Lane said. “He’s a kind human.”

Betsy Haynes has worked with Sims for nearly all of his 34 year career. She praised his work running the park with the limited staff. She also credited his ability to listen to others and use that information to make wise decisions.

“We’ve not only been coworkers, we’ve also become friends over the years,” Haynes said.

Both Haynes and Lane said it had been a joy to work with Sims and wished him the best in retirement.

While he has no plans to leave the area, Sims said he plans to stay active spending time with friends and visiting his two daughters, Willow and Rowan. He also plans to dedicate more times to his other life as a keyboard player for a few local bands.

“I have a long list of projects,” Sims said. “Maybe I’ll get to them, maybe not.”