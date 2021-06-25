Paying attention to God's constant work in the world

If someone were to ask you today, “Where do you see God at work,” what would you say?

How would you respond?

What comes to mind?

Do you know what to say but are not sure your answer is the right one?

Maybe you just want to say, “I don’t know.”

Maybe you’re wondering, “What does God at work even mean?”

Friends, you are not alone. Often, when I ask this question of friends, family, and church members, a response is slow in coming. It is not a question that we are typically asked or that we ask ourselves. It is a not a question like, “How are you doing?” for which we have a go-to answer.

When someone else asks me, “Where do you see God at work?” I don’t always have a ready to go answer. I will have to stop and think, and sometimes I am not sure where I am seeing God at work in my life or in the lives of those around me.

Like everyone else, I can get caught up in the everyday tasks of life and fail to see where God is at work in and around me. My lack of paying attention does not change God’s action.