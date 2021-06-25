Paying attention to God's constant work in the world

If someone were to ask you today, “Where do you see God at work,” what would you say?
How would you respond?
What comes to mind?
Do you know what to say but are not sure your answer is the right one?
Maybe you just want to say, “I don’t know.”
Maybe you’re wondering, “What does God at work even mean?”
Friends, you are not alone. Often, when I ask this question of friends, family, and church members, a response is slow in coming. It is not a question that we are typically asked or that we ask ourselves. It is a not a question like, “How are you doing?” for which we have a go-to answer.
When someone else asks me, “Where do you see God at work?” I don’t always have a ready to go answer. I will have to stop and think, and sometimes I am not sure where I am seeing God at work in my life or in the lives of those around me.
Like everyone else, I can get caught up in the everyday tasks of life and fail to see where God is at work in and around me. My lack of paying attention does not change God’s action.
God is always at work. Jesus makes that clear when he says, “My Father is always at his work, to this very day, and I too a working.” (John 5:17, NIV)
In our lives, in the lives of those around us, and in all of creation, God is always at work.
Not paying attention to what God is doing changes our response and participation in God’s action within the world. It’s like trying to hear a conversation with noise canceling headphones on or going into a dark room wearing sunglasses.
Our responses become delayed or nonexistent. The less we consider and pay attention to what God is doing the more likely we are to be ineffective followers of Jesus.
When we notice where God is at work in creation, in our lives, and in the lives of others, we have opportunities for praise and thanksgiving.
When we notice where God is at work in our lives, we can share personal testimony.
When we notice where God’s work is needed, we are invited into prayer and service.
How, then, do we start paying attention? How do we remove what blocks our hearing or impedes or seeing?
Simply asking, “Where was God at work today?” before we go to bed is a good place to start.
Walking outside and standing for a moment, smelling the rain on the pavement or seeing the leaves changes is an opportunity to see God’s work in creation.
If you’re not sure and don’t feel like you’re seeing anything, ask God to show you! God wants everyone to notice God’s presence as it leads to deeper worship.
Worship flows more naturally when we can see where God is involved in our lives, the lives of those around us, and in creation. Who wants to worship a far-off God that acts randomly or seems not to care? I don’t, and I’m guessing you probably don’t either.
What, then, does God’s action look like?
It takes a variety of forms from person to person, situation to situation, but God’s action will always align with the scriptures.
It looks like not rear ending the person in front of you. It’s Getting to work safely. It’s the sweetness of your pet. God’s action is the conversation with a friend that challenged you to read the Bible. God’s action is in the leaves changing color. It is in the opportunity to share faith with someone when they are open to hearing it.
Friends, God is at work all around us. God is at work in us! We just have to pay attention.
The Rev. Sarah Payne is co-pastor at Redwood United Methodist Church.