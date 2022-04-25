Perinatal Education Center moves

The Franklin County Perinatal Education Center has relocated. Instead of being located on Main Street, it is now located at 1035 Franklin Street, Suite 200 in Rocky Mount.

"This is due to a downsizing process the nonprofit agency is undergoing in response to fewer requests for in-person childbirth education classes," Amy Pendleton, operational and instructional coordinator at the center, said. "Due to the past pandemic and the internet generation, an increasing number of expectant mothers are turning to online childbirth educational opportunities." she said, “These online offerings have become a new way of preparing for childbirth, however, I believe in-person instruction offers a more personal and lasting experience.”

With the downsizing, less space is needed for the organization to function, Pendleton explained. Energy costs and other factors led to the decision to move to a smaller space. Pendleton will continue to hold classes at the new location, as well as the child safety checks and installation services.

An open house is being planned for May.

