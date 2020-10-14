Planner named to broadband council

A voice from Franklin County will represent Southwest Virginia on Gov. Ralph Northam’s Broadband Advisory Council.

Assistant county administrator Steve Sandy — who prior to his promotion last week served as Franklin County’s director of planning and community development — was appointed to the council by Northam in September.

“I feel like it’s a good reflection on Franklin County that the governor and the state have said, ‘We think they’re doing good things there, so we think representation on this council would be advantageous,’ ” Sandy said. “I feel honored to have been appointed. Hopefully we can do some good things.”

Sandy joins Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, in representing the region on the council. “Other that than, there’s not a lot of representation from this part of the state,” Sandy said.

Sandy pointed to Northam’s Oct. 7 announcement of a $30 million allocation of federal CARES Act funds to speed up development of statewide broadband projects as a prime example of how urgent the subject has become since the COVID-19 pandemic sent students to virtual classrooms and made business owners and their employees work from home.