Planning commission decided to hold off on new short-term rental rules

By JASON DUNOVANT
The Franklin County Planning Commission agreed to hold off on recommending any new short-term rental rules at its meeting Tuesday evening. Members had been tasked with discussing additional rules as the county works to better regulate the growing lake industry.
The planning commission agreed to wait a year to allow Host Compliance to collect data on any short-term rental issues that may come up. The company was hired by the county in March to handle finding short-term rentals in the county, making sure they register, monitoring the rentals and making sure they comply with county rules.
Hiring Host Compliance was one measure put in place by the county in recent months. The county also implemented rules, including an annual $200 registration fee for short-term rental owners, annual inspections and limits on the number of people staying in a rental at a time.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors asked the planning commission in June to consider additional rules on the minimum lot size and a minimum setback for short-term rental properties. The commission delayed a decision last month in order to wait on input from new commission member David Pendleton who represents the Blackwater District.
On Tuesday, Pendleton joined other commission members in recommending to wait on adding any new short-term rental rules.
“I think there is some value in waiting and gathering the data and doing an analysis,” said Sherrie Mitchell, commission chairman and Snow Creek District representative.
When it came to a vote, the commission voted 6 to 1 to postpone any new discussions on short-term rental regulations until next August. Gills Creek District representative Jim Colby was the lone member who voted against the motion.
“I think there are other options,” Colby said. He encouraged the commission to consider other policy recommendations for short-term rentals instead of minimum lot size or setback. He said the commission could look into a comprehensive plan for short-term rentals.
Mitchell said, while they wouldn’t take up any new policy recommendations now, the county would keep an eye on any negative trends documented by Host Compliance in the coming weeks. If any problems are found, they can be addressed by the commission in the future.
The planning commission also unanimously approved a special-use permit for a short-term rental just off Scruggs Road in Moneta. The home is on 12 acres along the Blackwater River section of the lake.
The short-term rental would be the third, according to Kristy McDonald who represented the applicant at Tuesday’s meeting. They also have a short-term rental in Hawaii and in Blacksburg where they currently live.
Several neighbors attended the meeting to share their concerns with the biggest being possible noise from renters. Neighbors who spoke during the public comment period said they were also concerned large events could be held at the home that wouldn’t be in line with the quiet farmland that surrounds the property.
To calm any concerns, McDonald agreed to put limits on the number of people who could be at the short-term rental at one time and to work with neighbors on other guidelines. With the additional terms added, the commission moved to approved the special-use permit request.
