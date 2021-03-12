Planning commission votes against Glade Hill tower proposal

Plans to install a tower to provide high-speed internet to the Glade Hill community hit a major roadblock on Tuesday. The Franklin County Planning Commission voted against the plan, which now leaves its future uncertain.
Blue Ridge Towers’ request for a special-use permit to construct the tower at Glade Hill Elementary School failed by a vote of 1-5 with one abstention. Blue Ridge District representative C.W. Doss Jr. was the lone commission member to vote for the motion.
The planning commission delayed a vote last month after several members noted that the tower’s fencing would be constructed just over 13 feet from the school’s activity field and track. Members were concerned students could be injured if the tower were to fall or may try to climb fencing that would surround a 50-foot-by-50-foot compound area for safety around the tower.
Steve Sandy, Franklin County director of planning and community development, said at Tuesday’s meeting that members of the planning commission, Blue Ridge Towers, Franklin County Board of Supervisors and Franklin County Public Schools met at Glade Hill Elementary School following last month’s vote delay. The group discussed ways to change the location further away from students.
The changes proposed Tuesday include reducing the size of the compound area fencing around the tower from 50-foot-by-50-foot to 30-foot-by-30-foot and moved it slightly farther away from the track. Sandy said the changes would put the fencing at 35 feet away from the activity field and track instead of 13 feet.
Despite the changes, the majority of planning commission members were still unable to vote in favor of the proposal. Nearly all stated that they felt uncomfortable voting to have the tower at a location so close to where children play.
Planning commission members admitted high-speed internet is needed in the area. Union Hall District representative Deborah Crawford said she would have liked the planning commission to have been more involved in the county’s planning process for the location of the towers.
Crawford was the lone planning commission member to abstain from a vote. She said the reason for her abstention was because she felt the vote was out of her hands.
“I feel like it really wasn’t our decision to make,” Crawford said. She mentioned how she felt the board of supervisors was just wanting the planning commission to “rubber stamp” the proposal to move the tower’s construction forward.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will make a final vote on the Glade Hill tower on Tuesday. Supervisors take the recommendation of the planning commission when voting on a proposal, but can choose to vote to approve a proposal even after it has been denied.
The proposal from Blue Ridge Towers for a special-use permit to construct the tower at Glade Hill Elementary School is different than other proposals that the planning commission and board of supervisors hear as Franklin County is partnering with the company to construct the towers.
The county has received millions in grant funding that is being used share the cost of construction with Blue Ridge Towers and other internet providers to increase the number of county residents with high-speed internet.
The tower at Glade Hill Elementary School was one of several new towers that would provide fixed wireless internet to homes in Franklin County. Other towers throughout the county are nearly completed. Fixed wireless internet has also been installed on several existing towers.
The fixed wireless towers are being constructed by Blue Ridge Towers with the high-speed internet service provided by Briscnet. Several of the completed towers are expected begin providing service in the coming weeks. With the vote on Tuesday, it is unknown when construction will begin on the Glade Hill tower.
In an email on Wednesday, Sandy said it could take months before construction could begin in Glade Hill if the board of supervisors decided to not move forward with construction at the currently proposed site. The change could also impact who in the 2½-mile radius around the tower would be able to get internet service.
Sandy said moving the location of the tower would require new surveys, design plans and impact reviews that would take several months and require additional funding. Also, if the site was moved to a location not owned by the county, it would require the county to rent the property from a landowner.