Planning commission votes against Glade Hill tower proposal

Despite the changes, the majority of planning commission members were still unable to vote in favor of the proposal. Nearly all stated that they felt uncomfortable voting to have the tower at a location so close to where children play.

Planning commission members admitted high-speed internet is needed in the area. Union Hall District representative Deborah Crawford said she would have liked the planning commission to have been more involved in the county’s planning process for the location of the towers.

Crawford was the lone planning commission member to abstain from a vote. She said the reason for her abstention was because she felt the vote was out of her hands.

“I feel like it really wasn’t our decision to make,” Crawford said. She mentioned how she felt the board of supervisors was just wanting the planning commission to “rubber stamp” the proposal to move the tower’s construction forward.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will make a final vote on the Glade Hill tower on Tuesday. Supervisors take the recommendation of the planning commission when voting on a proposal, but can choose to vote to approve a proposal even after it has been denied.