The United States Postal Service will host a virtual job fair July 14 through 18 as it actively seeks applications to fill many positions. Call centers will be set up around the Appalachian District to field applicant questions and assist with the application process. For more information, call 304-980-4500 or 304-561-1066 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Interested applicants can also apply at www.usps.com/careers.
Post Office to host virtual job fair
