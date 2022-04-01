Potato drop at Bethlehem United Methodist Church

Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta hosted a Potato Drop on March 19 that distributed more than 44,000 pounds of potatoes to area food banks.
Provided by the Society of St. Andrew, a Big Island non-profit that gleans potatoes and other produce for distribution to food banks, 50 pound bags were redistributed in 5 pound bags to local food banks including Roanoke Rescue Mission, Ram House, Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna (in Rocky Mount), Stepping Stone, the Agape Center and several others.
Volunteers from the church, neighboring churches, SML Civitans, She-Doos, Smith Mountain Lake Academy and other organizations helped in organizing the potatoes into bags.
- Submitted by Lynda Imirie