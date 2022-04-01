Potato drop at Bethlehem United Methodist Church

Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta hosted a Potato Drop on March 19 that distributed more than 44,000 pounds of potatoes to area food banks.

Provided by the Society of St. Andrew, a Big Island non-profit that gleans potatoes and other produce for distribution to food banks, 50 pound bags were redistributed in 5 pound bags to local food banks including Roanoke Rescue Mission, Ram House, Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna (in Rocky Mount), Stepping Stone, the Agape Center and several others.