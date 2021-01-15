Practice patience for calm hearts and cool tongues

It seems almost daily there is another incident of anger, violence and conflict filling the news cycle. More people are not listening or watching the news due to the stress it is causing. Often we feel powerless to do anything about it. The restrictions that have come with COVID-19 have added to the sense of helplessness. What can any of us do to lower the “temperature” of our culture? How can we be part of a peaceful solution rather than add to the conflict or sit back and watch helplessly as our nation continues a descent into what I call, “ conflict chaos.” The more conflict we experience the more chaotic society becomes. The following are some suggestions I would offer.
We can each grow in our understanding of the dignity and value of each other. Instead of first evaluating a person or a group as to whether I agree with them or not I should ask, “What is their intrinsic value?” In our present culture we “check” people out as to whether they are similar to us. The more they think, vote, dress, act and share a similar background the more value they have. This determines how well we can either tolerate or get along with them.
The value of a person or group is not based on the above factors. In Genesis 1: 27 the Bible says, “God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”
A person’s worth is not dependent on their performance, the opinions of others or any other criteria. It is drawn from the creative work of God. God as a master craftsman creates humans and humanity from his intelligence and with his love and care. It is His mind and work that determine value. It is his purpose in creating us that gives life meaning. If we will understand and value others from this perspective it will greatly impact our relationships.
We can choose to pray through life instead of reacting through life. So much of the anger in our nation comes from reacting to the latest issue, news, insult or fear. Instead of reacting to what is designed to get us upset we can choose to pray our way through life. This means I first seek the Lord and a word from Him before I respond to situations. I seek to have his mind and spirit on a matter or person before I respond. Prayer frees us to become proactive instead of reactive. The more one lives in a reactionary mode the more one becomes susceptible to manipulation and responding to events totally out of uncontrolled emotions.
We can choose to control our tongue. Reality TV has been built on the drama of people saying whatever comes to mind without giving much thought as to the consequences. Our society has morphed into a kind of reality TV. Conflict has become a form of entertainment. When we choose to control what we say we stop playing reality TV and begin to live and speak wisdom. We don’t have to say everything that comes to mind. Jesus said, “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” Matthew 12:34 Proverbs 15:1 “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” The book of James in the Bible also contains good advice on controlling the tongue.
Finally, we can choose to be patient. We must be patient with others, life, the Lord and ourselves. The more we practice patience the calmer we will be. Our nation is in great need of people at all levels of society who have calm hearts and cool tongues. Patience gets us there. 1 Corinthians 13:4 “Love is patient” The old English expression for patience was “longsuffering.” Patience means we have to sometimes suffer long with a situation or person. This builds character in us. Patience is a choice.