Practice patience for calm hearts and cool tongues

It seems almost daily there is another incident of anger, violence and conflict filling the news cycle. More people are not listening or watching the news due to the stress it is causing. Often we feel powerless to do anything about it. The restrictions that have come with COVID-19 have added to the sense of helplessness. What can any of us do to lower the “temperature” of our culture? How can we be part of a peaceful solution rather than add to the conflict or sit back and watch helplessly as our nation continues a descent into what I call, “ conflict chaos.” The more conflict we experience the more chaotic society becomes. The following are some suggestions I would offer.

We can each grow in our understanding of the dignity and value of each other. Instead of first evaluating a person or a group as to whether I agree with them or not I should ask, “What is their intrinsic value?” In our present culture we “check” people out as to whether they are similar to us. The more they think, vote, dress, act and share a similar background the more value they have. This determines how well we can either tolerate or get along with them.

The value of a person or group is not based on the above factors. In Genesis 1: 27 the Bible says, “God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”