Preparations underway for SML Gives Day on March 16

Representatives from 13 Smith Mountain Lake organizations came together on Jan. 21 to begin preparations for the first annual SML Gives Day.

The new fundraiser was created to fill a gap left by the Roanoke Valley Gives Day which ended last year. The annual event was a major fundraiser for several nonprofit organizations in the Roanoke Valley including several at Smith Mountain Lake.

One of those nonprofits, SML Good Neighbors, decided to create their own day of giving after learning that the Roanoke Valley Gives had ended. After announcing plans to create SML Gives Day in December, SML Good Neighbors Executive Director Lisa Lietz said she was able to bring in several longtime Roanoke Valley Gives participants and some new nonprofits to participate in the new community day of giving.

Lietz admitted she didn't know what to expect when first announcing plans for SML Gives Day. She also didn't know who in the community would be up to participate.

"I would have been happy with five organizations," Lietz said of the turnout in the first year. She admitted that 13 in the first year was a good number, wanting to keep numbers small as they figured things out.

Lietz said the plan for SML Gives is to provide a fundraiser for lake-area organizations who benefited from Roanoke Valley Gives in the past as well as some lake organizations that may have been left out. The Jan. 21 meeting helped to get all organizations up to speed in time for the day of giving set for March 16.

Plans are to begin having banners and flyers in place around the lake area to promote SML Gives later this month.

While Lietz admitted she is tempering her expectations in the first year, she has seen the generosity of the lake community in the past. The Capps and Community Charity Challenge held in 2020 for SML Good Neighbors, Lake Christian Ministries and Agape Center raised nearly $300,000.

Lietz said the lake community has shown substantial support for local nonprofits. She said her goal is to have each nonprofit participating raise at least $5,000, but admitted that she is setting the goal very low in the first year. No matter what is raised, Lietz said herself and the other organizations involved will be grateful for whatever the community can provide.

One local organization that joined SML Gives and was never a part of Roanoke Valley Gives Day is Food for Kids Weekend Pack-A-Sack program that provides meals to students in need and several Bedford County schools.

Board member Lynda Imirie said the organization jumped at the chance to be involved in SML Gives. She said donations can help them in continuing to provide meals for children. She estimated that is cost $10 a week to feed one child in the program. She is hoping that some donors may be willing to give enough to feed a child for as little as a week or as much as a whole year.

Imirie also praised the generosity of Smith Mountain Lake. "I can't wait to see how well the community responds to this," she said. "We have a really generous community."