Proposed Glade Hill station decision gets delayed

Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum admitted during the meeting that he would be against the project as it stands if the vote were held that day. He said the cost of the project was far too expensive.

Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith pointed out the current high cost of construction materials as a reason not to move forward. “Now is not the time to be building anything,” she said.

Smith also questioned current bids to build the station which were $2 million more than what the county had originally budgeted. She said she couldn’t support something that much over budget.

Tatum suggested the county create a capital improvement volunteer grant that could provide volunteer fire and rescue departments with funding for major projects like the construction of a new fire and EMS station. Departments could plan stations on their own and raise funds that the county could match through the grant, he said.

Having the departments help fund the projects forces them to “put skin in the game” and allows them to take more ownership of it, Tatum said. He added that departments would also find ways to save costs.

“I thoroughly believe they can build it a lot cheaper than we can and get it within an affordable price,” Tatum said.