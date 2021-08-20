Proposed Glade Hill station decision gets delayed

Members of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors continued to cast doubt on the future of a long-awaited new Glade Hill Volunteer Fire and EMS station on Tuesday.
While a final vote on the project was postponed until next month, some county representatives seemed unwilling to move the project forward in its current state.
Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff requested to postpone a decision on the proposed fire and EMS station that would be squarely in his district until next month’s Sept. 21 meeting. He asked for the delay to allow time to form a committee to address growing concerns.
“I will form a committee, and we’re going to get this worked out,” Cundiff said. “I don’t want anybody to say that I don’t care about the volunteers.”
Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven David said the delay was “exactly what we were hoping for,” said Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven David. Given the station has been in the works for 10 years, another 30 days won’t hurt, he said.
He and department 2nd Lt. Scott Smith said they had concerns that the new station would herald the end of their organization, with most of the vehicles and equipment put under the control of paid county staff.
“We’re looking for a guarantee that we can still do our jobs and run our trucks,” Smith said.
Volunteers in the county have raised concerns that the new fire and EMS station will not fit the needs of the community. Morris Ledbetter, president of the Franklin County Volunteer Fire Association, spoke against the new station at last month’s meeting on behalf of all fire chiefs in the county. He said, while they agreed there is a need for a new station, the proposal by the county will not fit all the department’s vehicles and they will still be required to use the current Glade Hill station to maintain coverage in the area.
Cundiff said he has been amazed by the debate over the station in recent months after working to move the project forward for several years. “It’s a shame we’ve planned on something all these years and all of a sudden come up with this hiccup,” he said.
Efforts to build a new Glade Hill station have been ongoing since 2007 when a report noted that the current Glade Hill Fire Department building has structural issues that makes it unsuitable for renovation or expansion. In 2016 the county purchased a 5.49 acre property at Virginia 40 and Turtle Hill Road as the future site of the station.
Before it was postponed by Cundiff, supervisors debated whether to approve a $4.8 million bid from Blair Construction of Gretna to finally construct the station. Several were critical of the high cost to construct the station while others were concerned the proposal wasn’t the right fit for what the department needed.
Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum admitted during the meeting that he would be against the project as it stands if the vote were held that day. He said the cost of the project was far too expensive.
Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith pointed out the current high cost of construction materials as a reason not to move forward. “Now is not the time to be building anything,” she said.
Smith also questioned current bids to build the station which were $2 million more than what the county had originally budgeted. She said she couldn’t support something that much over budget.
Tatum suggested the county create a capital improvement volunteer grant that could provide volunteer fire and rescue departments with funding for major projects like the construction of a new fire and EMS station. Departments could plan stations on their own and raise funds that the county could match through the grant, he said.
Having the departments help fund the projects forces them to “put skin in the game” and allows them to take more ownership of it, Tatum said. He added that departments would also find ways to save costs.
“I thoroughly believe they can build it a lot cheaper than we can and get it within an affordable price,” Tatum said.
With the delay by Cundiff, the county will be against the clock when deciding whether to move forward with the bid by Blair Construction of Gretna for $4.8 million. The bid will expire on Sept. 25, just after supervisors’ next meeting set for Sept. 21.