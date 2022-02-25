Provide encouragement to those around us

For the last month, I have been taking an online class. One thing I have learned in the class is that going back to school at 44 is no cake walk. However, I have learned other things. We were given an assignment called “Asset Mapping.” I had to answer questions such as “What are you good at?” and “What are some physical things that you value?” At first, my answers were slim and vague. I figured I was not good at much other than preaching (and not everyone would say that is a strength of mine) and that I did not have tons of things that I value.

The further I went through the assignment the more it dawned upon me that I actually have been blessed with some incredible assets in my life, and most of them came in the form of people. Outside of the usual people you expect to be blessed with, I had the world’s best grandparents. My grandfather set the standard for being a Godly man. I still look up to him. When I went to college, I had a few people who served as mentors to me, one of them being John Grisetti. My stepfather, Rev. Wayne McCauley, was literally my mentor through the ordination process. Those are just some of my assets!

Unfortunately, the older I get, the more of those mentors I lose to their heavenly rest. However, I still have people like Rev. Larry Holland to look up to and emulate. Last month, I was sitting in Subway alone eating lunch. I thought about all those mentors and how much I missed them. Then, it hit me, “It’s becoming my turn to be a mentor.” I think the goal for our Christian faith is that at some point we are mature enough that we can go from being guided to being the guide to others. We will always need support of our own, but our roles kind of shift.

There is an interesting story that runs in the background of the New Testament about a guy named John Mark. Colossians 4 points to that this could be the same guy who was a cousin to Barnabas. In Acts 13, Paul and Barnabas were doing ministry together and John Mark was in tow learning a lot, I am sure. However, and we do not know what happened, John Mark quit during Paul and Barnabas’ big mission trip. In short, that did not sit too well with Paul. When it came time for Paul and Barnabas to plan another trip, Paul did not want to bring John Mark, but Barnabas did. So, they split up and Barnabas took John Mark under his wing. It paid off and Mark blossomed as an evangelist.

While this story shows Paul as a bit grumpy, which he could have been, I love that it shows off the power of being a role model to someone else. Thankfully, Barnabas saw the best in John Mark. It is no wonder that in Acts 4:36 he is called “son of encouragement.” I hope that we all will be sons and daughters of encouragement to those around us!