Quilt of Valor awarded to Franklin County native

United States Navy veteran Hugh Gravitt IV has been awarded a Quilt of Valor by Cindy Manfre, group leader of the Quilting Sisters of Florida. Gravitt’s quilt was designed, pieced and quilted by Renea Butler.

According to the Quilts of Valor Foundation website, “A Quilt of Valor (QOV) is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. The Quilt says unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.’ To use the term Quilt of Valor, Quilts of Valor or QOV, the quilt must be a specific size, must have a label with required information, it must be awarded (it is not a gift) and it must be recorded.”

Gravitt was born in Franklin County and graduated from Bassett High School in 2004. He served in the Navy from 2004-2008 when he was honorably discharged due to injury. He was a field medical hospital corpsman (“medic”), starting in Great Lakes, Illinois before going to Yuma, Arizona and Camp Pendleton, California. He completed his service at Camp Lejeune, School of Infantry Camp Geiger where he worked with Marines who were receiving training beyond boot camp.

The veteran said his grandmother, Cecelia Talbott of Rocky Mount, arranged for him to receive the quilt. Talbott and his mother Angela Talbott-Shore found out about QOV through the Hallmark movie “Wrapped Up in Christmas” and then through QOV books from the Franklin County Public Library.

Not being able to find QOV groups in Virginia, Talbott pursued the quilt through a group in Florida where Gravitt lives. In describing his experience in receiving the quilt, Gravitt said, “It was very nice of these ladies to think of me and the other service men and women that they make these for, and I am extremely grateful to them for making me this beautiful quilt. I never have received anything for my service because I don’t feel I did anything different than anyone else that has served our great nation.”

Gravitt said he has always looked up to his uncle George Talbott who served in the United States Navy from 1984 to 1995. He said enlisting in the Navy “gave me the opportunity to follow in his footsteps.” While Gravitt originally wanted to be a Marine, his uncle told him about the opportunity to get a skill in healthcare as a hospital corpsman “while also getting to work and play with the Marines in the United States Navy.”

Following his time in the service, Gravitt returned to Rocky Mount where he worked as a medical assistant for Carilion before moving to Florida to continue working in health care.

After almost not graduating from high school, Gravitt got serious about his education and received a bachelor’s degree in health administration from the University of Phoenix. Using his GI Bill, he obtained his master's degree in health administration also from the University of Phoenix. He lives in the Orlando area where he works as director of operations for Primary Care at AdventHealth.

Through his involvement with the Wounded Warriors Project and interest in entrepreneurship, Gravitt had the opportunity last fall to be a part of the first inaugural Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families partnership with Wounded Warriors Project for Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans.

Gravitt said, “I am always looking for opportunities to grow. I found this to be an opportunity to continue my growth in business and give me the tools to one day open my own business. Veterans are some of the most successful people to adventure into entrepreneurship. The program exceeded my expectations. I am planning to start venturing into business ownership in the next year while continuing my career in executive health care administration.”

With an increasing interest in the Quilts of Valor program locally, Quilts of Valor Stitchers #80780 was formed in Roanoke last October. The group awarded several quilts in December. The group is led by Carolyn Zaleski who may be reached by email at: vaquiltercz@comcast.net.

Zaleski would like to give credit to the Lake Quilters Guild for their involvement with QOV by providing numerous blocks for QOV throughout the years.