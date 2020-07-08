Eastlake Community Church held its second annual Beastlake 5K and Obstacle Course Race on Saturday. More than 100 people participated in the races on the church’s new property on Timberwood Drive in Moneta.
Drew Bryan of Moneta placed first in the 5K and obstacle course with a time of 26:28. JennaRose Mapstone of Weyers Cave was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 29:23.
In the 5K run/walk, Walker Peterson of Moneta placed first with a time of 20:02. Priscilla Keller of Roanoke placed first in the female division with a time of 22:00.
