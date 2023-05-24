The 16th Annual Ride of Silence took place last week in Radford.
About two dozen cyclists gathered for the slow-paced, 7-mile ride.
The Ride of Silence is held in honor of cyclists who have been injured or killed while biking on public roadways. Staged in communities all over the world, the event focuses attention on the dangers cyclists face and raises awareness of the need for better safety measures.
Two cyclists were killed just this month while riding – a teen in Franklin County and a Liberty University student in Campbell County.