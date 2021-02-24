Ralph Casey appointed to fill vacant seat on town council

Rocky Mount Town Council held a special meeting Monday night to appoint Ralph Casey to fill the seat left vacant by Bobby Cundiff who resigned earlier this month.

Casey will complete the remainder of Cundiff’s four-year term that will expire in May 2022. Cundiff stepped down for undisclosed reasons Feb. 8 after serving on the council for more than 14 years.

Council members held a closed meeting Feb. 17 to discuss a replacement for Cundiff before Monday’s special meeting to announce Casey’s appointment.

“We discussed this thoroughly and came up with a candidate,” Rocky Mount Mayor Steven Angle said Monday.

Council members voted unanimously to appoint Casey to fill the vacant seat. Following the vote, Casey was sworn in by Rocky Mount Town Clerk Rebecca Dillon.

When reached by phone at his home Monday night, Casey said he was looking forward to serving on town council.

“I feel like it’s going to be fun working with those guys,” he said.

Casey, who grew up in Penhook, left the area in the mid-1960s. “I moved away from home as the lake was filling up,” he recalled.