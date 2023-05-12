Franklin County Parks and Recreation’s Ramble Weekend Presented by Smoot Construction will be held at Waid Park June 3.

The Ramble offers the professionally timed Pigg Path 5K and Farm Strong Obstacle Course Race, 4 mile float with return shuttle provided by the TNT Cool Bus, and seven hours of live music with food trucks and a beverage garden.

Two nights of camping and a Ramble t-shirt is also included. All this for only $25.00! Log on to PlayFranklinCounty.com to register today. https://www.playfranklincounty.com/197/Ramble-Weekend