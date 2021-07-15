Red Cross urges blood donations, hosting drives during shortage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You never know who needs blood. It could be a friend or family member, or it could be you one day,” Grant said. “You want that blood to be available for you when you need it, if you or a loved one needs that.”

Nationwide, Red Cross needs more than 1,000 additional daily blood donations to meet demands, the organization said in a news release. Starting Friday and lasting through July, there are blood drives happening in communities across Southwest Virginia and throughout the state.

“I would encourage people to get up, make that appointment, have a good breakfast, take a lot of iron and vitamin C… try to look away from the needle, and recognize that they are saving a life,” Grant said if people are hesitant or frightened of donating.

Most donations are life-altering for the recipient, and many are even life-saving, she said.

“That is so important to put it in perspective, that you are making a difference — you’re really saving up to three people, because your one donation can help multiple people,” Grant said. “If you keep that in your mind, and don’t look at the needle, it only takes about 10 minutes of the actual donation.”