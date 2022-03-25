Redistricting impacts Franklin County on the state and federal levels

Although they were out of Franklin County’s hands, the biggest redistricting changes affecting the county have to do with efforts at the federal and state levels.

Redistricting happens once every 10 years in the wake of the regular U.S. census. It’s not a simple process, which several supervisors acknowledged at the Franklin County Board of Supervisors regular meeting on March 15.

“Some of this stuff looks like it’s just easy, a swipe of the pen, but there’s a lot of work that has gone into this and we appreciate it,” Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith said.

Eric Schmidt, Franklin County GIS coordinator, reviewed the results of that work at the meeting.

Schmidt said the biggest change for the county is probably that it now falls within a single district for all state and federal election districts.

“We’re now in one state senate, U.S. House and state house district,” Schmidt said. “...Franklin County will now be in the U.S. House 9th District. ... Our state senate district...would now be in the 7th District. ... In the state House of Delegates, we’ll be in the 39th District.”

By comparison, county-level election district lines — on which Schmidt and others worked — changed only slightly.

“Some districts are a whole lot larger than others, but the significant thing is that every one has got the same number of people,” Ronnie Thompson, Boone District representative and board chairman, said on March 15.

Thompson said each district now has between 7,700 and 7,800 people, roughly.

“We did not start from scratch, we did not create all new districts. We simply adjusted the existing districts and precincts as appropriate,” Schmidt said.

Each election district contains several voting precincts, and each precinct’s residents vote at a dedicated polling place. When redistricting occurs and voting district lines are redrawn, there is a possibility that voting precincts and polling places will shift.

Franklin County has the same number of election districts and voting precincts as before and none of its polling place locations are different, but one voting precinct moved into a different district and another precinct’s polling place underwent a name change.

Previously part of the county’s Blackwater election district, the Waidsboro voting precinct is now part of the Blue Ridge election district. The Waidsboro precinct polling place location — at the Waidsboro Ruritan Club, 370 Ruritan Road in Rocky Mount — is unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Scruggs voting precinct polling place — previously called “Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue” — is now officially named the Jane Crawford Training Center. The polling place may have a different name, but it is in the same location: Just southwest of the Scruggs fire station, itself located at 2130 Bluewater Dr. in Moneta.

“We tried to consider the least impact to the public,” Schmidt said.

