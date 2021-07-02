Remedies for relieving stress include spiritual and medical help

“I’m so stressed out!” I hear these words more and more these days. I’ve only ever met a handful of people who can say: “Lord I have many burdens to bear; give me more I will be glad to bear anything for You.” The ultimate remedy for stress is complete reliance on the Lord Jesus; He promises to bear our burdens.

But God surely expects us to take reasonable measures to prevent and alleviate stress, which can lead to panic attacks. Surely we’ll agree that too often we bring stress on ourselves, while perhaps shifting the blame elsewhere rather than taking a serious look at our own life situation. In fact that is the first step to dealing with stress, humbly admitting we have a problem. Ignoring problems won’t make them go away.

Self-medicating our anxiety and stress can cause larger issues than the problem we’re attempting to solve. We’ve all seen exactly this: people taking a drink to take the edge off or snacking on junk food or watching movies all day on television or buying stuff to get one’s endorphins motivated, a chemical produced by our bodies to relieve stress and pain. Endorphins work similarly to opioids to relieve anxiety as well as pain and produce a feeling of euphoria. Self-medicating in unhealthy ways is not the solution.