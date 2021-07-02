Remedies for relieving stress include spiritual and medical help

“I’m so stressed out!” I hear these words more and more these days. I’ve only ever met a handful of people who can say: “Lord I have many burdens to bear; give me more I will be glad to bear anything for You.” The ultimate remedy for stress is complete reliance on the Lord Jesus; He promises to bear our burdens.
But God surely expects us to take reasonable measures to prevent and alleviate stress, which can lead to panic attacks. Surely we’ll agree that too often we bring stress on ourselves, while perhaps shifting the blame elsewhere rather than taking a serious look at our own life situation. In fact that is the first step to dealing with stress, humbly admitting we have a problem. Ignoring problems won’t make them go away.
Self-medicating our anxiety and stress can cause larger issues than the problem we’re attempting to solve. We’ve all seen exactly this: people taking a drink to take the edge off or snacking on junk food or watching movies all day on television or buying stuff to get one’s endorphins motivated, a chemical produced by our bodies to relieve stress and pain. Endorphins work similarly to opioids to relieve anxiety as well as pain and produce a feeling of euphoria. Self-medicating in unhealthy ways is not the solution.
Guard what goes into our minds. What we put into our minds has a profound effect on us. Paul the Apostle , directed by the Holy Spirit wrote: Philippians 4:8 “ Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — meditate on these things.” NKJV
Seek spiritual help. Make it a habit to be close to Jesus our Lord, how? Communing with Him in prayer and feeding on His Word the Bible, thereby growing in love with Jesus and His teachings and commands. We must depend on fellowship with others of like faith, share your weaknesses and ask for their support and prayers. This means letting down our guard and being real with those whom we cherish in fellowship.
See a doctor, medicine can be helpful with chronic anxiety and stress. I’m reminded of King Hezekiah of ancient Judah. He sought God for healing and was granted an addition of 15 years to his life. God healed him and at the same time God told him to take medicine [2 Kings 20:7].
Accept the fact that some things can only be learned by trials and sufferings. Hold onto Jesus during those times of overwhelming stress. If you are suffering stress right now, tell it to Jesus. Call on Him, speak his name with heart-felt devotion.