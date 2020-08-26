Remembering Garland Bowman Sr.

^pBy LEIGH PROM
Whether it be through church, the Rocky Mount Rotary Club or his work, Garland Bowman Sr. lived a life of generosity and service.
Bowman died Aug. 18, and a small private service was held Aug. 22 at Oakey’s South Chapel in Roanoke.
He grew up near Callaway across the road from Antioch Church of the Brethren, which played a major part in his growing up years.
He graduated from Callaway High School and attended Bridgewater College.
He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Betty Rakes. She said he had asked God to find him a good wife. The two met at a basketball game. Upon asking her out, she told him, “No, I have to go to church.” He responded, “How about I go with you to church?” They have been going to church together ever since.
The couple was married at Antioch Church of the Brethren and then went to Rocky Mount First Church of the Brethren when Bowman was asked to lead music at the new church. For the next 45 years, the church was the center of their lives as Bowman led music and Betty played the organ.
Jeanette Adkins, a charter member of the church since its founding in 1957, worked with the Bowmans as the church pianist. She said they worked together well, and the church was blessed to have their family with them all those years as they served in a number of different areas.
When the Bowmans moved to Roanoke, they joined Central Church of the Brethren 17 years ago, saying they felt at home.
Moving to Roanoke didn’t keep Bowman away from the Rocky Mount Rotary Club. He joined Rotary in the early 1960s, and at the annual Rotary conference in 2016, was recognized for 50 years of perfect attendance. His streak continued another two years until he no longer drove. Even if he was out of town or even out of the country, he kept his perfect attendance record by finding a Rotary club to visit.
For many years, the club met at noon for lunch. In 2007, they started meeting at The Franklin Center for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Despite the drive and early hour, Bowman was always early. Fellow Rotarians described how he’d calmly be sitting and reading the paper and drinking coffee, sometimes arriving before the caterer.
Immediate past president Pam Chitwood said Bowman was dedicated to what the Rotary club did and was a good service leader. She added, “It was great seeing him early each week and greeting everyone.”
Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary International. To be named a Paul Harris Fellow is a prestigious Rotarian honor, which acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Bowman was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary.
Over the years, Rotary International has engaged in a number of humanitarian initiatives, one being the eradication of polio. With effective vaccines by the 1960s and Bowman’s joining Rotary early in the 1960s, fellow Rotarian Andre Peery said, “He got to see that (polio) movement from the start.” With financial and volunteer contributions, Rotary International began a global effort in 1985 to immunize the world’s children against polio. Today, cases of polio are almost unheard of.
Bowman’s close friend, Walter Hughes Sr., whom he met when they sat at the same table for a Rotary lunch meeting in 1980, spoke of how Bowman’s contributions have helped to advance Rotary projects throughout the world.
“His generosity helped to eradicate the Guinea worm disease from Ghana and South Sudan,” Hughes said. “He helped to drill water wells in remote African villages that helped the women of the villages that sometimes had to walk miles to get water for their families. He helped supply equipment and supplies for hospitals in Ghana. He has made sure that work will continue, not only in Ghana and South Sudan, but in other African nations as well.
“Bowman loved Franklin County and the Rocky Mount Rotary Club. He helped our local charities many, many times in his 50-plus years in Rotary. He will be missed.”
Hughes and Bowman were also interested in helping high schoolers explore other cultures. One year his family and the Hughes’ family hosted a student from Brazil, dividing the student’s time between families.
The men’s friendship really grew from sitting together each week for 40 years at the same table for a meal and Rotary meeting. They were joined by four other men seen as leaders in the community who have all since passed away: Larry Heaton, Ron Coleman, Dick Johnson and Mike Greer.
One of Bowman’s hobbies was flying. He took Hughes for a ride one time, which encouraged him to get back to flying after having not done so for a number of years. Another hobby of Bowman’s was playing golf. He began playing when he was 67, but he enjoyed it enough to make up for the years he missed.
After starting his career working at Rakes Pontiac with his father-in-law, Bowman later worked at Colonial American Bank as a computer operator. He spent most of his life in real estate, building his own rental property business that included three mobile home villages.
His daughter, Betty Thurman, said her father had a really good heart.
“He felt like our business was a ministry,” she said. “He wanted to provide beautiful safe places that were affordable. He was a worker and he liked to go and do. He just gave up driving his tractor a year ago.”
Garland Bowman is survived by his wife, son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, brother and sister.
Thurman added, “He was a mighty man of faith, and I guess with God’s help, he could do anything.”
His family spoke of his optimism saying many times in his last days he said that he had a “wonderful life, wonderful wife and God was with us all the way!”
