Repair work set to begin on Angle Bridge

Repair work on Angle Bridge starts this week, and Rocky Mount motorists can expect some delays getting around town possibly through January.
The town issued a travel advisory explaining lane closures would be in place northbound and southbound on U.S. Business 220 as crews are expected to be working in the area from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily Monday through Friday.
The bridge, which carries North Main Street over the Norfolk Southern Railway near Franklin Street, is one of the highest traveled areas in the town, according to town officials.
Former Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins previously said the bridge was due for maintenance work to keep up its condition rating. In June, he said the rating was not yet deficient but the town did not want to let it deteriorate.
The project includes some re-decking, concrete work and inspection of the girders and replacement of the chain link fence with a more decorative guardrail, as well as other safety improvements.
Town council voted during its July 13 meeting to bond out its $530,000 share of the $1.1 million repair cost. Remaining VDOT funds from the Pigg River Bridge project, which totaled a little more than $590,000, will fund the remaining portion of the project.
In June, town council awarded the project to low bidder Burleigh Construction, which came in at $692,616 for the construction. Engineering costs, railroad flagging and contingency costs also factored in, bringing the project to just over $1.1 million.
Staff recommended in June that council consider adding some other needed equipment to the bond, including replacing a 20-year old mower, a seamless pavement repair unit and asphalt hot box, a dual axle dump and replacing a pickup truck that had an electrical fire in June. However, council decided to hold off on those items until December, when the town will again review its budget due to possible impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.