BRIDGEWATER—Benjamin Riddle of Rocky Mount has been awarded a Bridgewater College Alumni Legacy Scholarship.

These scholarships are awarded to rising juniors or seniors whose parent or parents graduated from Bridgewater.

Riddle, a junior family and consumer sciences major, is the son of Timothy and Tara Myers (Class of 1995) Riddle.

Founded in 1880, Bridgewater is Virginia’s first, private, co-educational college. Today it has an enrollment of approximately 1,500 students.