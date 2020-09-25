 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rides available for early voting
0 comments

Rides available for early voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Franklin County Democratic Committee and the Smith Mountain Lake Democrats are providing free rides to those who need transportation to the Franklin County registrar’s office during the early, in-person voting period. Anyone needing a ride to vote can call 238-7307 and schedule a time to be picked up to cast their ballot and return home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines, including the use of protective masks and the use of hand sanitizer, will be strictly followed.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Christmas' is canceled
Local News

'Christmas' is canceled

COVID-19 is the Grinch that stole Christmas. Well, maybe not the holiday and hopefully not the good cheer and tidings, but Come Home to a Fran…

Watch Now: Related Video

Steel drum bands at The Harvester Jan. 6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics