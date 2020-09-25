Rides available for early voting

The Franklin County Democratic Committee and the Smith Mountain Lake Democrats are providing free rides to those who need transportation to the Franklin County registrar’s office during the early, in-person voting period. Anyone needing a ride to vote can call 238-7307 and schedule a time to be picked up to cast their ballot and return home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines, including the use of protective masks and the use of hand sanitizer, will be strictly followed.