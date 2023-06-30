People claiming to be members of the Roanoke County Police Department are scamming area residents, the department reported Monday.

Police said in a press release that some residents have received scam telephone calls from people posing as law enforcement officers. The scammers tell residents they have outstanding warrants.

“These scam callers may be asking for payment information or trying to ‘confirm’ personal information as part of their scam,” police said. “These callers may also be ‘spoofing’ official Roanoke County telephone numbers, which may show up on caller ID.”

The department said it will not call residents to discuss outstanding warrants and will never ask for money or financial information over the phone. It advised residents “to not share payment, financial or personal information over the phone with anyone” claiming to be with county police.

A similar scam occurred in March and impacted police departments in both Roanoke County and the city of Roanoke.