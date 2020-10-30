 Skip to main content
Roanoke man named manager of cellular store
Roanoke man named manager of cellular store

Michael Sauls

US Cellular has promoted Michael Sauls to store manager of its Rocky Mount location. In this role, he is responsible for leading a team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Sauls has lived in Roanoke for three years, where he served as sales manager for the Valley View retail store in Roanoke and has 10 years of wireless, sales and management experience.

Before joining US Cellular, Sauls was a store manager at Sprint for seven years and also worked in the Army. He currently attends Virginia Western Community College.

