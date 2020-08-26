Rocky Mount businesses get 'Reset' from grant program

^pBy STACEY HAIRSTON
The Reset Rocky Mount small business program has awarded 38 local businesses with $5,000 in assistance to be used to offset the effects of COVID-19.
Rocky Mount Town Council approved the grant last month and immediately began accepting applications for aid.
The program was funded by the CARES Act introduced in March by the federal government as a way to provide relief for businesses struggling through the pandemic.
Rocky Mount received $415,000 from the act with a majority of that going to small business grants. Approximately $275,000 was set aside for the Reset Rocky Mount program.
In order to qualify for funds from Reset Rocky Mount, a small business was required to show a reduction in sales due to COVID-19. In addition, the business was to have an up-to-date Google listing, active business license, 20 or fewer employees and have a “brick and mortar” location.
Only one business that applied was not approved due to being located outside Rocky Mount town limits.
Funds from Reset Rocky Mount can be used for marketing, rent, mortgage or utility payments from April to September, inventory needed to restart business or compensation costs associated with training, re-hiring or hiring new employees.
Funds cannot be used for payroll.
“Of course, the extra money is helping with rent,” said Amy Worley-Vann, owner of The Claiborne House in Rocky Mount, “but, it is also helping us to fund an increase in marketing. It helps us to first let people know that we are still here and that we are a safe place for them to visit.”
Worley-Vann said one priority for her local bed and breakfast is to use some of the grant money to help with the expense of having to enact extra precautions for the safety of staff and guests.
“We want to be a safe place for travelers,” she said. “When they walk in, we want them to smell it’s clean, not just know it’s clean. These extra precautions cost extra money and extra time. I spend a lot of time just talking with customers and answering their questions about what extra things we’re doing to ensure their safety. This all costs money and the grant is helping with that.”
Kylie Robinson, owner at The Whole Bean Coffeehouse in downtown Rocky Mount, said the program has been a blessing.
“I’m really excited about it,” she said. “The town made it easy for us, and Beth Simms has been amazing for us businesses throughout this whole thing. She keeps in touch with us and follows up.”
Robinson said she has had some turnover in staff after closing the coffeehouse for few months and reopening, so the money she received is not only helping with rent and utilities, but also helping to train two new staff members.
Other businesses receiving $5,000 include: Full Armor Custom Apparel, Kay’s Corner, Lee’s Wood Products, Rocky Mount Bowling Center, Bliss Salon & Spa, Ippy’s, Haywood’s Jewelers, Gina’s Place, Clipperz Kutz Salon and Nails, Rocky Mount Burger Company, Early Inn at the Grove, The Vintage Spa, The Hub Restaurant, Quizno’s, Center Stage Catering, Franklin Finance, Oasis Salon & Spa, Franklin Barber Shop, Country Kids Childcare Center, Carter’s Jewelers, Buddy’s BBQ, The Barber Shop, Fast Stop Food Mart, Frank’s Pizza, Old’s Cool, Kim Nails, Arrington Flowers, Franklin Vendors, Linyae’s Hair Design, Flowers by Jones, Workout Anytime, Luci’s Salon and Spa, Kid’s Castoffs, Missy T’s Fitness, Sun Tan City and Crown Studio.
Editor Briana Barker contributed to this story.
