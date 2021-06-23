Rocky Mount documents show ex-police dog sold. Buyer later gave it to ex-officer facing charges in Capitol riot

Bates said he has been working for four years to offer a service in which parents concerned that their child might be hiding drugs in the house could hire the use of a narcotics dog. “I had a drug dog, a narcotics dog that’s been fully trained, we’re all ready to go, and I didn’t have a handler,” which is why he brought Fracker in, he said.

Bates expressed sympathy for Fracker’s predicament following his dismissal from his law enforcement job. “Because of this crap that the town put him under, he had nothing, he lost his livelihood. We’re taking about a 30-year- old guy with a family,” Bates said.

Stanley, who has been sharply critical of town officials on several matters, wrote in an email that he would have known about Mason’s purchase of the dog had the town responded to his FOIA requests on the matter.

In an email exchange carbon copied to a reporter, Wood wrote that Stanley been notified March 19 that his FOIA request would not be responded to until he paid his outstanding bill on previous FOIA requests. State law allows entities to charge for fulfilling FOIA requests.