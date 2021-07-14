Rocky Mount follows state in ending moratorium on late payments

The Rocky Mount Town Council ended its moratorium on utility cutoffs due to nonpayment Monday evening. It was put in place last April to assist residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utility cutoffs and late fees were suspended in Rocky Mount in April 2020. It followed a statewide emergency order given by Gov. Ralph Northam just a month earlier.

Last month, Northam lifted the state of emergency in Virginia 15 months after it was put in place. With it, the moratorium on utility cutoffs is set to end on Aug. 29.

Council members last night unanimously agreed to follow the state and also end its suspension of utility cutoffs and late fees on the same date. Town Manager Robert Wood said the town would also provide residents the opportunity to enter into a six month payment plan in order to bring an account back in line.

According to a town report, there are currently 172 accounts in the town with an at least 45-day delinquent balance totaling $54,691. The range of late payments range from one month to 17 months.

