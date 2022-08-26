Rocky Mount jewelry store closes after 36 years

Yet another longtime Rocky Mount small business is closing its doors. After 36 years, Carter’s Fine Jewelers and Gifts is going out of business.

The news comes less than a month after Franklin Street-based Arrington Flowers closed after 57 years.

Both closures were caused by the desire of the owners to retire.

Owners Mike Carter and Vanessa Carter, who are brother and sister business partners, decided to close their Old Franklin Turnpike location this month.

“We are looking forward to retirement,” Mike Carter said. They both plan to spend more time with their grandchildren and travel.

He stressed that the decision to close up shop was in no way impacted by business. In fact, he said, last year was one of the best years they have ever had.

As part of the process of closing, the store is holding a going out of business/everything must be sold sale.

In the days and weeks that followed the announcement, many longtime customers, including customers from Roanoke, Martinsville and Henry and Pittsylvania counties stopped by for one last time. “It’s bitter sweet,” Mike Carter said.

“Carter’s Fine Jewelers has been a cornerstone business in Rocky Mount for decades,” Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director for the town of Rocky Mount, said. “They have helped guide their customers through some of life’s biggest events, and have left a positive impact on the community. The Town of Rocky Mount wishes Mike and Vanessa a happy retirement.”

Originally from Roanoke County, the Carter family moved to Franklin County in 1979.

Both Carters had a background in the jewelry business prior to opening their store. Vanessa Carter, who now lives in the Smith Mountain Lake area, worked as a buyer for a jewelry company that had 150 stores. Mike Carter worked for two jewelry stores, one while he was in high school and another while he studied business at Roanoke College.

The business started in 1985, shortly after Mike Carter graduated from college. The following year, the store opened in Rocky Mount. Originally, the store was located in the Food Lion shopping center when it was first built. After 20 years, the business moved to its current location.

“I’ve always felt that Franklin County is a great place to do business. I still feel that way. There is a lot of opportunity here. The people here are nice and friendly. It’s a good place to live and a good climate to do business in,” Mike Carter, who also represents the Rocky Mount District on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, said.

Given his job, Mike Carter has a considerable amount of experience in the diamond industry. One of his favorite parts of the job is finding high quality diamonds and selling them at competitive prices.

“I enjoy working with people,” he said. He also likes educating his customers about the various gemstones he sells.

The store didn’t just offer jewelry, as the name indicated. It also sold gifts, many of which Mike Carter’s niece selected. Women’s clothing, collectibles and antiques were sold in the store.

The Carters also operated a Merle Norman Cosmetics franchise. Although plans have not been finalized, the possibility remains that the franchise could be sold and continue to operate.

The store had four part-time employees when it was announced it would be closing.

“We have been very fortunate to have been able to maintain a small business all these years. It speaks volumes of the loyalty of the people of Franklin County and supporting small business,” Mike Carter said.