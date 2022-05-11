Rocky Mount Town Council approves 2023 budget

The Rocky Mount Town Council approved its budget for fiscal year 2023 on Monday. The vote came after multiple work sessions by council members that resulted in some minor changes to the budget as it was originally presented on April 11.

Several proposed rate increases were reduced or postponed following some discussions by council members during work sessions. Town Manager Robert Wood presented the changes at a public hearing held on the budget last week.

An increase in commercial solid waste collection of $2 for residential and $4 for commercial has been postponed and will not begin until sometime early next year. Also, an 8% increase in water and wastewater rates was reduced to 4%. Additional funding was approved for a study this fall to better understand where rates need to be to pay for utility operations in the town.

A request by town staff to use $700,000 from the town's reserve fund to pay for capital projects was modified slightly by council. The money will now be borrowed by the town instead of coming from it's reserve fund.

No one spoke at last week's public hearing on the proposed budget. On Monday, there was little discussion by the town council before voting on the finalized budget which was approved unanimously.

In other business during Monday's meeting, the town council voted to prohibit vehicles from turning left out of the parking lot of Dollar Tree in Rocky Mount onto Old Franklin Turnpike due to safety concerns.

Councilman Jon Snead said he asked the town to look into the a possible restriction on turning left out of the parking lot after witnessing an accident there recently. He said, after working with the Rocky Mount Police Department, he found that 13 accidents were reported there last year.

Snead said as Rocky Mount continues to grow, so will the traffic in the area which could result in more accidents. "The problem is not going away, it is only going to get worse," he said.

Councilman Bobby Moyer said a majority of the problem in the area is when traffic is more congested in the afternoon when people are leaving work and buses are leaving from the schools. He suggested only prohibiting left turns at certain times of the day so it wouldn't hurt the business.

"I'd like to see us put up signs at both sides of that exit for no left turns between 3 and 6 p.m. and not do it around the clock" Moyer said.

Councilman Billie Stockton said he had also received requests to only prohibit left turns at certain hours. He suggested in the mornings and evenings when traffic was heaviest with people going to and coming from work.

While there was some debate on whether to prohibit left turns entirely or only during part of the day, Councilman Tyler Lee suggested prohibiting it entirely now and the council could discuss changes once a traffic study had been ordered and completed by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

"I say, for now, go ahead and do the hard stop and have no left turns out of Dollar Tree," Lee said.

Lee then made the motion to prohibit left turns out of the business which was seconded by Snead. When it came to a vote, Moyer was the lone council member to vote against the motion.

